AllBucs
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Patriots to Trade TE Rob Gronkowski to Bucs, Swap Draft Picks

Luke Easterling

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have Tom Brady, and now, they're bringing his favorite target out of retirement to join him for another ride.

Rob Gronkowski is heading to the Bucs in a trade from the New England Patriots, and the two teams are swapping Day 3 draft picks in the deal, per multiple reports:

Rumors started to circulate earlier Tuesday about Gronkowski possibly eyeing a return to the NFL, and wanting to join Brady in Tampa Bay made plenty of sense. Still, it was only a hypothetical until the late afternoon, when things moved quickly and a deal was evidently struck.

Gronkowski retired after the 2018 season, and has been out of football since. He's still under contract with the Pats, which is why the Bucs had to trade for him, despite his being retired.

Now that Gronk is in the fold, don't be surprised if Tampa Bay looks to trade one of their other tight ends, either O.J. Howard or Cameron Brate, to clear some cap space and room on the depth chart.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Johnny Football
Johnny Football

Can't believe this is real!!! Seems like O.J is on his way out, wonder what they will get for him if that's the plan

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Rob Gronkowski Wants to Join Tom Brady; Bucs, Patriots Talking Trade

A reunion of former Patriots could be happening in Tampa Bay.

Luke Easterling

Glazer Family Donates 5 Million Meals for Tampa Bay COVID-19 Relief

The Bucs' owners are making a huge donation to help their community in the wake of the pandemic.

J. Kanno

Could Rob Gronkowski Reunite with Tom Brady in Tampa Bay?

Recently retired former Patriots tight end says he's not "totally done" playing football.

Luke Easterling

Not Even Tom Brady is Allowed to Work Out at Tampa Park Closed Due to COVID-19

Tampa's newest high-profile resident is having to follow the rules like everyone else amid the pandemic.

Luke Easterling

3 Things Bucs Have to Accomplish in the 2020 NFL Draft

Tampa Bay needs to check this trio of boxes in this year's draft.

J. Kanno

Jameis Winston Still Playing Waiting Game in Free Agency

Tampa Bay's former QB is still weighing his options as he looks for a new team.

Luke Easterling

49ers Already Shopping Kwon Alexander?

After just one season in San Francisco, could the former Bucs linebacker be on the trade block?

Luke Easterling

2020 NFL Draft: 5 Sleepers Bucs Could Target

Tampa Bay should keep an eye on these under-the-radar prospects in this year's draft.

J. Kanno

by

Footballfan55

2020 NFL Mock Draft: Trades Shake Up 1st Round

A truckload of trades could send this year's first round into chaos early and often.

Luke Easterling

Chris Godwin Already Building Relationship with Tom Brady

They can't play catch just yet, but Chris Godwin and Tom Brady are getting to know each other.

Luke Easterling

by

Footballfan55