Skip to main content

Second-year quarterback Kyle Trask expected to have legitimate shot at starting job

Will the second year quarterback be given a true battle for QB1?

Tampa Bay has one of the hardest tasks in the entire league this season, finding a capable replacement for former star quarterback Tom Brady. The 44-year-old surprised the NFL in February when he decided to step away from the game after his 22-year career. Though there are whispers that Brady is already considering a comeback, it seems unlikely that his tenure with the Buccaneers would continue in that event.

Head coach Bruce Arians has thrown a ton of praise towards veteran Blaine Gabbert in recent weeks, expressing confidence in his ability to step into the starting role. Gabbert has been with the team since 2019, throwing just 27 passes during that stretch. He's also a free agent but the franchise won't have to go deep into its wallet to bring him back.

READ MORE: Three veterans trending towards returning to Tampa Bay in 2022

Regardless, Gabbert simply can't be the No. 1 option for Tampa Bay if this team is going to be a legitimate contender in 2022. 

What about the only signal-caller who is still under contract with the Buccaneers? Former second-round pick and second-year quarterback, Kyle Trask. He didn't participate in a regular-season game as a rookie but he could very well be this franchise's future. According to Arians, Trask will get a legitimate shot to compete for the starting job in training camp.

Trask has a lot of upside but he's definitely more of an unknown after learning behind Brady and Gabbert in 2021. In three preseason games, he completed 29 of 55 passes for 312 yards, 1 touchdown, and 2 interceptions. Coming out of college, Trask was known for his accuracy. He completed 68.9% of his passes for 43 touchdowns to eight interceptions on 437 attempts in 2020 with the Florida Gators.

Read More

READ MORE: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Favorites to Win NFC South in 2022

It will be intriguing to get a look at Trask's development over the offseason leading up to training camp. His ability to move the ball downfield means standout wide receivers, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, should continue to get plenty of opportunities. 

The only way that Tampa Bay will ever know if Trask is truly ready is to throw him into the fire and see how he responds. That could very well be what winds up happening in 2022.

Stick with BucsGameday for coverage on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the offseason.

Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

USATSI_17348116
News

Three veterans trending towards returning to Tampa Bay in 2022

By Dustin Lewis2 minutes ago
USATSI_16606958
News

Second-year quarterback Kyle Trask expected to have legitimate shot at starting job

By Dustin Lewis5 minutes ago
9FD8126C-081C-48A3-A856-D1A0D2EF5E10
News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Favorites to Win NFC South in 2022

By Caleb Skinner14 minutes ago
Creamsicle
News

Buccaneers To Bring Back Creamsicle Uniforms in 2023 Season

By Zach GoodallFeb 28, 2022
Ali Marpet
News

Buccaneers OL Ali Marpet Announces Retirement

By Zach GoodallFeb 27, 2022
RoJo
News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2022 Free Agent Profile: RB Ronald Jones

By Brandon CarrollFeb 27, 2022
Helmet
News

Report: Buccaneers to Play Home Game in Germany in 2022

By Zach GoodallFeb 25, 2022
Devin White
News

Report: Buccaneers to Pick Up LB Devin White's Fifth-Year Option

By Zach GoodallFeb 25, 2022