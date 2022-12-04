Staff Score Predictions: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-6) are back in action on Monday night in a crucial NFC South matchup with the New Orleans Saints (4-8). The Buccaneers are coming off an embarrassing loss to the struggling Cleveland Browns in overtime where the team led 17-10 in the third quarter before falling 23-17. The Saints have dropped five of their last seven games, including a 13-0 loss to San Francisco last weekend.

The Buccaneers' offensive line has had plenty of struggles this season and it won't get any easier against New Orleans with starting right tackle Tristan Wirfs out due to an ankle injury. It also appears that the defensive backfield might be thin as safety Mike Edwards, safety Antoine Winfield Jr, and cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting listed as doubtful or questionable. The defense will have its hands full with rookie wide receiver Chris Olave, who leads the Saints with 56 catches for 822 yards and three touchdowns.

To say the least, the Buccaneers can't afford to come up short against New Orleans with the current state of the team. Tampa Bay is holding onto a slim lead in the NFC South over Atlanta.

Our staff provides their predictions as the Buccaneers and Saints face off on Monday night.

Dustin Lewis (@Dussttin)

This team is truly an enigma. Wins over Dallas, Los Angeles, and Seattle. Losses to Carolina, Pittsburgh, Cleveland, and Green Bay. Make it make sense, Tampa Bay.

At this point, with what we've seen over halfway through 2022, it's really hard to project which version of the Buccaneers will show up each week. It's liked some screwed up game of Jekyell and Hyde that's going to leave quarterback Tom Brady with a tough decision this offseason in the team can't even qualify for the postseason.

Luckily for Tampa Bay, the Saints have been dreadful as of late under the guide of veteran Andy Dalton. Head coach Dennis Allen has thrown away New Orleans' season by sticking with Dalton over former Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston.

I have no idea what to expect as Tampa Bay seems to play up or down to its opponent each week. I'll roll with the Buccaneers in a close one but I don't feel comfortable about it at all.

Season Prediction Record: 7-4

Buccaneers 17, Saints 14

Logan Robinson (@LogansTwitty)

Tom Brady and Todd Bowles are coming off of a game where once again the offense failed to execute resulting in another loss. A game where a questionable series with timeouts handy were not used which created a large discussion throughout the week on the head coach's decision-making.

Let's keep it simple and short. The NFC South is terrible this season. The Bucs aren't a great team. Can they still make it to the playoffs? Yes, but a win on Monday is extremely needed to stay ahead of the 5-7 Falcons who are now right on their heels.

I like the Buccaneers to win this one. There's promise certainly with rookie Rachaad White and the running game starting to find a rhythm but something needs to fix between Brady and Mike Evans. Those two have to connect better after an ugly game last week against the Browns.

Season Prediction Record: 6-5

Buccaneers 24, Saints 20

David Harrison (@DHarrison82)

It’s hard to imagine this game going to a team that wins it, and more likely the winner is the one that loses it less. Because of that, the scoring margin is likely to be low and narrow. But give me Tom Brady over Andy Dalton, and a Bucs win.

Season Prediction Record: 5-6

Buccaneers 21, Saints 20

Collin Haalboom (@SI_Buccaneers)

The second matchup of the season between The Saints and Buccaneers is an important one. Based on how the season has gone for both teams, and the history of disdain between the two organizations, you can be sure that tempers will be flaring, and both teams will be extremely motivated to perform.

If the Saints win this game, the NFC South will be flipped on its head, and a true dogfight will ensue for the one guaranteed playoff spot within the division. Both offenses have underperformed in a big way this year, and this could be a low-scoring, defensive struggle. But nothing would surprise me based on how the matchups have gone between these two teams over the years.

That said, I can't pick a team led by Andy Dalton to win over one led by Tom Brady.

Season Prediction Record: 7-4

Buccaneers 17, Saints 10

Caleb Skinner (@chsnole)

It’s another divisional game in a primetime matchup on MNF as the Bucs play host to the visiting New Orleans Saints. The Saints have been hard to figure out this season, but they don’t seem to be the team the Bucs have had trouble with in seasons past.

After losing in heartbreaking fashion last week to the Cleveland Browns, the Bucs will look to get back to .500 this week. I expect the Bucs to come out looking to put away the saints early.

Hopefully this time they are able to hold off a late attempt by New Orleans and come away with a win that will once again be spearheaded by the defenses efforts.

Season Prediction Record: 5-6

Buccaneers 24, Saints 14

Maddox Nebel (@MaddoxNebel)

Even with a poor first half of the season, the playoff hopes for Tampa are still a possibility. Talent wise this matchup favors the Buccaneers and it’s a must-win game in order to make the postseason.

Season Prediction Record: 6-5

Buccaneers 17, Saints 13

CONSENSUS: Buccaneers (6-0)

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the season.



