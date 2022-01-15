Ten Bold Predictions for Super Wild Card Weekend

Man, it's wild to think the 2021-2022 NFL Playoffs kick off in less than seven hours. Before we know it, the Bengals and Raiders will be fighting to move on to the next round and then the remaining slate will follow.

Usually, AllBucs' bold predictions center around the Buccaneers and their weekly opponent, but the playoffs are a special time of year, so we figured we'd do something special in order to keep up with the trend. We'll do two picks for each matchup, one for each team, and keep track along the way.

So, who goes bold this weekend? Let's dive in and find out.

Predictions are in the order of the NFL's playoff schedule.

Bengals vs. Raiders

Trey Hendrickson and Maxx Crosby each get at least one sack

and each get at least one sack Joe Burrow and Derek Carr combine for 6+ passing touchdowns

Hendrickson and Crosby are two of the game's best pass rushers, currently, and both teams will be going all out in order to stop the opposition's passing attack. Those two guys will get to Burrow and Carr at least once, as a result. And speaking of Burrow and Carr, they'll both showcase their skills as they combine for at least six passing touchdowns on the day.

Bills vs. Patriots

The Bills have more rushing touchdowns than passing touchdowns

Mac Jones scores 3+ total touchdowns and has zero turnovers

Bill Belichick is going to force the Bills to use the run game - and they will. They'll have success, too. Josh McDaniels will also have a good game plan dialed up for Jones to where he's probably not going to light the Bills up, but he'll be efficient and effective. As well as turnover-free.

Buccaneers vs. Eagles

Sorry, ya'll are going to have to check out our post on Sunday morning that will have not one, not two, not three, but five bold predictions for this game.

Cowboys vs. 49ers

Jimmy Garoppolo has more passing touchdowns than the 49ers have rushing touchdowns

has more passing touchdowns than the 49ers have rushing touchdowns Micah Parsons has more interceptions than Trevon Diggs

San Francisco is going to have success on the ground, but I can totally see a situation where the ground game gets the offense inside the five yard line and then Jimmy G hits George Kittle for an easy touchdown or two or three or whatever. Speaking of Jimmy G, the 49ers throw nowhere other than over the middle of the field, so Parsons will get his hands on at least one while Diggs spends most of his day chasing around Deebo Samuel.

Chiefs vs. Steelers

Patrick Mahomes has 2+ rushing touchdowns

has 2+ rushing touchdowns Najee Harris has 125+ total yards and 2+ total touchdowns

The Steelers love to bring pressure, which is going to force Mahomes to make plays out of structure. He'll get into the end zone at least twice, as a result. The Steelers are going to run their offense through Harris, so he'll have a nice night.

Rams vs. Cardinals

Matthew Stafford throws 2+ touchdowns with zero interceptions

throws 2+ touchdowns with zero interceptions The Cardinals run for 150+ yards as a team

Stafford has thrown eight touchdowns against three interceptions in his last three divisional matchups after going 4:4 in the first three matchups. That includes a 3:0 showing in Arizona back in Week 14. His four-game streak with at least one interception will end on Monday night and he'll throw for multiple touchdowns, as well. Arizona has 300+ rushing yards in their two meetings with the Rams and that trend will continue Sunday night when they run for at least a buck-fifty against L.A.'s defense.

Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and other NFL news and analysis. Follow along on social media at @SIBuccaneers on Twitter and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.