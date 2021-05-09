Buccaneers Rookie Mini-Camp to Begin This Week

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released a schedule for their upcoming rookie minicamp and organized team activities throughout the months of May and June.

Rookie mini-camp: May 14-15

OTA practices: May 25-27, June 1-3, June 15-17

Mandatory mini-camp: June 7-9

The rookie mini-camp will serve as the first time rookies can take the field in a Buccaneers uniform. All eyes are expected to be on first-round edge rusher Joe Tryon and second-round quarterback Kyle Trask, among other draft selections and some intriguing undrafted free agents.

Practices will not be open to the public, but portions of the practices will be made open to the media.

The NFL Players Association has pushed for an entirely virtual offseason amid the coronavirus pandemic, similar to last offseason before training camp began in July across the league. The Buccaneers were the third team to release a statement through the NFLPA sharing their intention to skip voluntary workouts this offseason.

"NFL players across our league are a group of professionals who care about our jobs, our community and our families. We made a commitment to the organization, to Bucs fans and to each other that we would come back to try and bring another world championship to Tampa Bay," the NFLPA released on behalf of the team in April.

"We know that our union worked to negotiate safety protocols, but in light of the ongoing pandemic, we are choosing to take a stand with other players across the league and exercise our right to not participate in the voluntary offseason program. We had a fully virtual offseason last year and we held each other accountable to do the work ut took to win and we plan to do that again."

This would mean that veterans across the Buccaneers' roster don't plan to partake in organized team activities (OTAs) as those practices are entirely optional. However, players remain required to attend the team's mandatory mini-camp and are subject to fines should they not show up, according to league rules.

Stay tuned to AllBucs for coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offseason workouts and other news and analysis.