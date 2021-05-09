Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFront OfficeSI.COM
Search

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Rookie Mini-Camp to Begin This Week

The Buccaneers first wave of offseason practices are officially on the calendar.
Author:
Publish date:

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released a schedule for their upcoming rookie minicamp and organized team activities throughout the months of May and June.

Rookie mini-camp: May 14-15

OTA practices: May 25-27, June 1-3, June 15-17

Mandatory mini-camp: June 7-9

The rookie mini-camp will serve as the first time rookies can take the field in a Buccaneers uniform. All eyes are expected to be on first-round edge rusher Joe Tryon and second-round quarterback Kyle Trask, among other draft selections and some intriguing undrafted free agents.

Practices will not be open to the public, but portions of the practices will be made open to the media.

The NFL Players Association has pushed for an entirely virtual offseason amid the coronavirus pandemic, similar to last offseason before training camp began in July across the league. The Buccaneers were the third team to release a statement through the NFLPA sharing their intention to skip voluntary workouts this offseason.

"NFL players across our league are a group of professionals who care about our jobs, our community and our families. We made a commitment to the organization, to Bucs fans and to each other that we would come back to try and bring another world championship to Tampa Bay," the NFLPA released on behalf of the team in April.

"We know that our union worked to negotiate safety protocols, but in light of the ongoing pandemic, we are choosing to take a stand with other players across the league and exercise our right to not participate in the voluntary offseason program. We had a fully virtual offseason last year and we held each other accountable to do the work ut took to win and we plan to do that again."

This would mean that veterans across the Buccaneers' roster don't plan to partake in organized team activities (OTAs) as those practices are entirely optional. However, players remain required to attend the team's mandatory mini-camp and are subject to fines should they not show up, according to league rules.

Stay tuned to AllBucs for coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offseason workouts and other news and analysis.

USATSI_15520116_168388329_lowres (1)
News

Buccaneers Rookie Mini-Camp to Begin This Week

USATSI_11259431_168388329_lowres (1)
Front Office

Buccaneers Film Study: Chris Wilcox Provides Athletic Upside at Cornerback

USATSI_15139588_168388329_lowres (1)
News

Brady Looking Forward to Throwing With Buccaneers Rookie QB Trask

USATSI_15082008_168388329_lowres (1)
Front Office

Film Study: Jaelon Darden Is a Future Buccaneers Playmaker

USATSI_14104511_168388329_lowres
News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Claim Former Cowboys' Edge Rusher Ladarius Hamilton

USATSI_14114375_168388329_lowres (1)
News

Buccaneers Add Cornerback Depth, Sign Nate Brooks

USATSI_15119790_168388329_lowres (1)
News

Buccaneers Officially Add Lewis, Shipley to Coaching Staff

USATSI_15119671_168388329_lowres (1)
News

Report: Buccaneers, QB Blaine Gabbert Agree to New Contract