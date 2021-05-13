Full Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2021 Schedule Revealed
It's here: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' entire 2021 schedule, the first 17-game NFL schedule in history, has officially been unveiled after miscellaneous leaks came out throughout the day.
Preseason Week 1: Buccaneers vs. Cincinnati Bengals, Aug. 14
PW2: Buccaneers vs. Tennessee Titans, Aug. 21
PW3: Buccaneers vs. Houston Texans, Aug. 28
Week 1: Buccaneers vs. Dallas Cowboys, Sept. 9 at 8:20 P.M., on NBC (TNF)
W2: Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons, Sept. 19 at 4:05 P.M., on FOX
W3: Buccaneers at Los Angeles Rams, Sept. 26 at 4:25 P.M., on FOX
W4: Buccaneers at New England Patriots, Oct. 3 at 8:20 P.M. on NBC (SNF)
W5: Buccaneers vs. Miami Dolphins, Oct. 10 at 1 P.M., on CBS
W6: Buccaneers at Philadelphia Eagles, Oct. 14 at 8:20 P.M., on FOX/NFLN/Amazon (TNF)
W7: Buccaneers vs. Chicago Bears, Oct. 24 at 4:25 P.M., on CBS
W8: Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints, Oct. 31 at 4:25 P.M., on FOX
W9: BYE
W10: Buccaneers at Washington Football Team, Nov. 14 at 1 P.M., on FOX
W11: Buccaneers vs. New York Giants, Nov. 21 at 8:20 P.M., on ESPN (MNF)
W12: Buccaneers at Indianapolis Colts. Nov. 28 at 1 P.M., on FOX
W13: Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons, Dec. 5 at 1 P.M., on FOX
W14: Buccaneers vs. Buffalo Bills, Dec. 12 at 4:25 P.M., on CBS
W15: Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints, Dec. 19 at 8:20 P.M., on NBC (SNF)
W16: Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers, Dec. 26 at 1 P.M., on FOX
W17: Buccaneers at New York Jets, Jan. 2 at 1 P.M., on FOX
W18: Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers, Jan. 9 at 1 P.M., on FOX
Tampa Bay turned toward tight end Rob Gronkowski for its social media schedule unveiling to play a fun game of ad-libs.
The Buccaneers' season-opening game against the Cowboys stole headlines earlier in the day when the matchup was leaked, but its quarterback Tom Brady's first test against his former New England Patriots in week four that has the attention of football fans nationwide now.
Tampa Bay has been awarded five primetime games in the initial schedule. After playing 12 consecutive games in 2020 before earning a week of rest, the Buccaneers bye week falls in the center of the 2021 season in week nine.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
