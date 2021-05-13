Full Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2021 Schedule Revealed

The entire, official, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 17-game schedule for the 2021 season is here!

It's here: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' entire 2021 schedule, the first 17-game NFL schedule in history, has officially been unveiled after miscellaneous leaks came out throughout the day.

Preseason Week 1: Buccaneers vs. Cincinnati Bengals, Aug. 14

PW2: Buccaneers vs. Tennessee Titans, Aug. 21

PW3: Buccaneers vs. Houston Texans, Aug. 28

Week 1: Buccaneers vs. Dallas Cowboys, Sept. 9 at 8:20 P.M., on NBC (TNF)

W2: Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons, Sept. 19 at 4:05 P.M., on FOX

W3: Buccaneers at Los Angeles Rams, Sept. 26 at 4:25 P.M., on FOX

W4: Buccaneers at New England Patriots, Oct. 3 at 8:20 P.M. on NBC (SNF)

W5: Buccaneers vs. Miami Dolphins, Oct. 10 at 1 P.M., on CBS

W6: Buccaneers at Philadelphia Eagles, Oct. 14 at 8:20 P.M., on FOX/NFLN/Amazon (TNF)

W7: Buccaneers vs. Chicago Bears, Oct. 24 at 4:25 P.M., on CBS

W8: Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints, Oct. 31 at 4:25 P.M., on FOX

W9: BYE

W10: Buccaneers at Washington Football Team, Nov. 14 at 1 P.M., on FOX

W11: Buccaneers vs. New York Giants, Nov. 21 at 8:20 P.M., on ESPN (MNF)

W12: Buccaneers at Indianapolis Colts. Nov. 28 at 1 P.M., on FOX

W13: Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons, Dec. 5 at 1 P.M., on FOX

W14: Buccaneers vs. Buffalo Bills, Dec. 12 at 4:25 P.M., on CBS

W15: Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints, Dec. 19 at 8:20 P.M., on NBC (SNF)

W16: Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers, Dec. 26 at 1 P.M., on FOX

W17: Buccaneers at New York Jets, Jan. 2 at 1 P.M., on FOX

W18: Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers, Jan. 9 at 1 P.M., on FOX

Tampa Bay turned toward tight end Rob Gronkowski for its social media schedule unveiling to play a fun game of ad-libs.

The Buccaneers' season-opening game against the Cowboys stole headlines earlier in the day when the matchup was leaked, but its quarterback Tom Brady's first test against his former New England Patriots in week four that has the attention of football fans nationwide now.

Tampa Bay has been awarded five primetime games in the initial schedule. After playing 12 consecutive games in 2020 before earning a week of rest, the Buccaneers bye week falls in the center of the 2021 season in week nine.

