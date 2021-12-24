Buccaneers Activate CB Rashard Robinson, WR Justin Watson

In need of reinforcements across the active roster due to injuries, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers activated cornerback Rashard Robinson from the Reserve/Injured list and wide receiver Justin Watson from the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list on Friday.

Robinson went on the injured reserve in mid-November as he recovered from a hamstring injury. Signing with the team's practice squad at the beginning of the season, Robinson was activated to the active roster in October and appeared in five games before his injury, tallying two tackles as a depth corner and special teamer.

The Bucs ruled starting cornerback Jamel Dean and top reserve Richard Sherman questionable on Friday as the two deal with injuries, prompting Robinson's activation as an insurance policy.

Watson, meanwhile, has yet to appear in a game for Tampa Bay this year as he went on the PUP list in July. In his four-year career with the Buccaneers, Watson has appeared in 39 games, catching 23 passes for 253 yards and two touchdowns. Watson's activation comes at a crucial time as the Buccaneers placed starting receiver Chris Godwin on the injured reserve this week and will also be without starting receiver Mike Evans against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

