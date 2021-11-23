Skip to main content
    • November 23, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Buccaneers Activate Scotty Miller From Injured Reserve
    Publish date:

    Buccaneers Activate Scotty Miller From Injured Reserve

    The Buccaneers have activated a third player from the injured reserve this week.
    Author:

    The Buccaneers have activated a third player from the injured reserve this week.

    The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have activated wide receiver Scotty Miller from the injured reserve, the club announced on Tuesday afternoon.

    In a corresponding roster move, the team has released long snapper Carson Tinker. Zach Triner has taken back his role as the team's starting long snapper following his Monday activation from the injured reserve.

    Miller went on the reserve after suffering what was described as "pretty severe" turf toe following Tampa Bay's Week 3 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. He had hauled in two receptions for 11 yards up until that point of the season.

    Read More

    Head coach Bruce Arians shared before Week 11's Monday night game against New York that Miller was ready to return to play, but admitted that it wasn't a guarantee he'd be activated for the contest as the team had a practice squad elevation available for receiver Breshad Perriman.

    Despite his lack of production to begin the year, Miller's return should be much appreciated from the team's perspective. The Bucs' have missed speed to stretch out opposing defenses in recent weeks with Miller and fellow receiver Antonio Brown unavailable due to injury.

    In 2020, Miller accumulated 33 receptions for 501 yards, 15.2 yards per catch, and three touchdowns in the regular season, and added four receptions for 80 yards and a touchdown in the playoffs.

    Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and other NFL news and analysis. Follow along on social media at @SIBuccaneers on Twitter and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

    USATSI_15119824_168388329_lowres (1)
    News

    Buccaneers Activate Scotty Miller From Injured Reserve

    16 seconds ago
    USATSI_17214767 (1)
    News

    SI Power Rankings: Buccaneers on the Rise After Win vs. Giants

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17213292_168388329_lowres (1)
    News

    Takeaways From the Buccaneers Much-Needed Victory Over the Giants

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_17214807 (1)
    News

    Buccaneers vs. Giants: Snap Count Observations From Week 11

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_17213071 (1)
    News

    Tom Brady, Mike Evans Make History During Buccaneers' Win Over Giants

    6 hours ago
    USATSI_17213291 (1)
    News

    Bucs Handle Giants, 30-10, to Move to 7-3 on the Year

    14 hours ago
    USATSI_17019053_168388329_lowres (1)
    News

    Buccaneers Ali Marpet Suffers Injury, Out For Remainder of Giants Game

    16 hours ago
    USATSI_16565335_168388329_lowres (1)
    News

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski Active for Monday Night Football

    17 hours ago