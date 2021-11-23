Buccaneers Activate Scotty Miller From Injured Reserve

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have activated wide receiver Scotty Miller from the injured reserve, the club announced on Tuesday afternoon.

In a corresponding roster move, the team has released long snapper Carson Tinker. Zach Triner has taken back his role as the team's starting long snapper following his Monday activation from the injured reserve.

Miller went on the reserve after suffering what was described as "pretty severe" turf toe following Tampa Bay's Week 3 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. He had hauled in two receptions for 11 yards up until that point of the season.

Head coach Bruce Arians shared before Week 11's Monday night game against New York that Miller was ready to return to play, but admitted that it wasn't a guarantee he'd be activated for the contest as the team had a practice squad elevation available for receiver Breshad Perriman.

Despite his lack of production to begin the year, Miller's return should be much appreciated from the team's perspective. The Bucs' have missed speed to stretch out opposing defenses in recent weeks with Miller and fellow receiver Antonio Brown unavailable due to injury.

In 2020, Miller accumulated 33 receptions for 501 yards, 15.2 yards per catch, and three touchdowns in the regular season, and added four receptions for 80 yards and a touchdown in the playoffs.

Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and other NFL news and analysis. Follow along on social media at @SIBuccaneers on Twitter and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.