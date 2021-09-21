Buccaneers Adding WR to Practice Squad

Tampa Bay finds a familiar receiver to fill in for Travis Jonsen, who went on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are adding wide receiver John Hurst to their practice squad, according to a report from Greg Auman of The Athletic.

Hurst, 24, has spent time with the Buccaneers previously. An undrafted prospect out of West Georgia in 2020, Hurst spent training camp and the preseason with the team and survived roster cutdowns before being placed on the injured reserve prior to the 2020 season-opener. He was activated six weeks later before being waived and reverting to the Bucs' practice squad. He was ultimately released that November.

Hurst would go on to spend the remainder of the 2020 season on the Los Angeles Chargers' practice squad and signed a futures deal with the team, but was let go at the end of the 2021 preseason.

Tampa Bay had two openings on its practice squad entering Tuesday and signed Hurst after placing receiver Travis Jonsen on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday. Cornerback Herb Miller was released from the practice squad on Monday as well.

Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and other NFL news and analysis. Follow along on social media at @SIBuccaneers on Twitter and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.