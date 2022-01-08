Buccaneers Add Two Players to the 53-Man Roster

So long, Antonio Brown. Hello, Cyril Grayson Jr..

Per The Athletic's Greg Auman, the Buccaneers officially signed Grayson Jr. to the 53-man roster Saturday ahead of the team's Week 18 matchup against the Carolina Panthers. Aaron Stinnie will also re-join the team after his time on injured reserve, as well.

Grayson Jr. has made several clutch plays for the Bucs this year. His most recent was the game-winning, 33-yard touchdown against the Jets in Week 17. The former LSU Tiger and track star has fought tooth and nail over the years in hopes of making it in the NFL and he's finally reaping the rewards of his hard work.

He has just 10 receptions for 212-yards and two touchdowns on the year, but the big-play ability has flashed in all three games he's played. Grayson Jr. caught the 50-yard, go-ahead touchdown from Tom Brady against the Saints in Week 8, he caught a 62-yard pass against the Panthers, which is the longest reception of the year for the Bucs, and of course, the aforementioned 33-yard touchdown against the Jets last week.

Grayson Jr. is a chain-mover, too. Eight of his 10 receptions have been good for 1st downs and five of those came in Week 17. One was a 20-yard reception on 3rd and 20 that completely changed the game for the Bucs.

Stinnie went down in Week 12 against the Colts with a knee injury. It was his first career regular season start after a successful playoff run in 2020. He will serve as the Bucs' primary backup at guard.

