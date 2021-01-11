Arians: Buccaneers OL Cappa Fractured Ankle, Stinnie to Start

The Buccaneers are doing some shuffling on the offensive line ahead of the Divisional Round, as Alex Cappa has suffered a fractured ankle.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians confirmed on Monday that right guard Alex Cappa suffered a fractured ankle during Saturday night's 31-23 victory over Washington.

Third-year offensive lineman Aaron Stinnie will start in Cappa's place moving forward. "He's more than ready to play," Arians said of Stinnie on Monday.

Cappa, 25, has finished his third season as a Buccaneer on a sour note despite a great year in pass protection. Cappa did not allow a sack across 16 regular-season games, according to Pro Football Focus.

Stinnie played 30 regular-season snaps for the Buccaneers offensive line, playing left guard against Carolina, Los Angeles, and Detroit. He did not give up a sack or pressure across his 15 pass protection in that stretch, per PFF.

Tampa Bay kept a typically disruptive Washington Football Team pass rush in line in the Wild Card of the playoffs on Saturday, giving up three sacks on 43 dropbacks. Quarterback Tom Brady went on to post 381 yards and two touchdowns, while the Bucs averaged 4.9 yards per carry on 29 rushing attempts.

Ted Larsen stepped in for Cappa, which allowed defensive tackle Daron Payne to up his pressure and tally two sacks after Cappa left the field.

Tampa Bay is set to face the New Orleans Saints, on the road, in the Divisional Round of the playoffs. Kickoff is set for Sunday night at 6:40 P.M.