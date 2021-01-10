Tampa Bay Buccaneers Rule OL Alex Cappa Out vs. Washington Football Team

Ted Larsen filled in for Cappa after the right guard was ruled out in the third quarter.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers ruled right guard Alex Cappa out after suffering an ankle injury as halftime in the Wild Card matchup vs. the Washington Football Team was approaching.

With 1:18 left in the first half, the Bucs were forced to burn their last timeout of the half as Cappa was injured. Quickly, veteran guard Ted Larsen entered the game in his place.

In the third quarter, Larsen remained in the game as Cappa was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Larsen, who previously spent four years in Tampa Bay from 2010-2013, was signed to the Bucs' practice squad in early December after veteran A.Q. Shipley was placed on injured reserve in Week 12 due to a career-ending neck injury.

Cappa has been a key piece to the Bucs' offensive line playing in all 16 games during the regular and 13 games last year. The third-year pro was selected in the third round (94th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft by Tampa Bay.

As for Larsen, he is in his 11th year in the league having spent time with the Chicago Bears, the Miami Dolphins, and the Arizona Cardinals after his initial stint with the Bucs.