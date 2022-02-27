Buccaneers OL Ali Marpet Announces Retirement

Another major blow to the Buccaneers offense via retirement, Tampa Bay guard Ali Marpet announced on Sunday that he is stepping away from the NFL following a seven-year career, spent completely with the Bucs.

"After seven formidable years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, I’ve come to the decision to retire from the game that has given me so much," Marpet said in an Instagram post.

"This organization and the people surrounding it have helped not only fulfill a dream, but also helped build me into the person I am today. I’ve made Tampa Bay my home and I look forward to serving this community in the coming years. To the coaches and teammates, family and friends, an Instagram post simply can’t express the profound impact you’ve had on me. I’m eternally grateful. Thank you Tampa Bay."

Marpet, the Buccaneers' second-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft out of Hobart, has been a key contributor to Tampa Bay's offensive success since the day he first put on a red and pewter uniform. He emerged as a starter during his rookie season and never looked back, going on to start 101 regular-season games and in six playoff matchups over the last seven years.

Marpet is the highest-selected player from a Division III school in NFL history, and despite being underrated as a prospect, he went on to emerge as one of the league's best interior linemen during his career. Still, Marpet remained a bit underrated until the end of his career, as he was named to his first Pro Bowl team in 2021.

Marpet joins Bucs quarterback Tom Brady in retiring after the 2021 season. The Buccaneers' offensive line could be decimated this offseason, having lost Marpet to retirement while fellow starting guard Alex Cappa and center Ryan Jensen are set to become free agents in March.

