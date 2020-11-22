Tampa Bay Buccaneers Rule G Ali Marpet Out for MNF Against Rams

After being listed as doubtful in Saturday's injury report, Tampa Bay Buccaneers left guard Ali Marpet has been ruled out for Monday night's game against the Los Angeles Rams, the team announced.

Marpet will miss his third straight game after suffering a concussion in week eight's win over the New York Giants. Marpet fully participated in practice on Thursday but did not practice on Friday.

“Yeah, just stay home," Bucs' head coach Bruce Arians said Saturday when asked if the team planned to give Marpet Friday off. "I think it wears on him when everybody’s asking how he is. After a while, you don’t really want to answer the questions anymore.”

Arians said Marpet still had some symptoms following Thursday's full practice and there was no need to rush anything. Marpet did return to practice Saturday night but was limited in his participation.

"If he’s symptom free, then let’s keep going," Arians said Saturday about Marpet. "It’s a catch 22 because we have to get the other guys ready, too.”

In last week's win over the Carolina Panthers, starting center Ryan Jensen shifted to Marpet's spot at left guard and back-up center A.Q. Shipley earned the start.

The movement upfront paid off for the Bucs as quarterback Tom Brady was only sacked once and Tampa Bay had great success running the ball behind a near 200-yard performance by running back Ronald Jones.

This week, however, the offensive line has a much tougher test in the Rams. Los Angeles has held teams to less than 100 rushing yards while defensive tackle Aaron Donald entered this week with 9.0 sacks on the season, the second-most in the NFL.

“Yes, probably. I believe so," Arians said Friday when asked if Los Angeles is the toughest defense Tampa Bay will face this season. "Just the way they attack [and] the way they get to the quarterback. Obviously, the guy that has his hand in the ground (Aaron Donald) – it’s not just him. It’s a bunch of those guys that really do a good job of getting to the quarterback."