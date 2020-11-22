SI.com
AllBucs
HomeNewsFront Office
Search

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Rule G Ali Marpet Out for MNF Against Rams

Jason Beede

After being listed as doubtful in Saturday's injury report, Tampa Bay Buccaneers left guard Ali Marpet has been ruled out for Monday night's game against the Los Angeles Rams, the team announced.

Marpet will miss his third straight game after suffering a concussion in week eight's win over the New York Giants. Marpet fully participated in practice on Thursday but did not practice on Friday.

“Yeah, just stay home," Bucs' head coach Bruce Arians said Saturday when asked if the team planned to give Marpet Friday off. "I think it wears on him when everybody’s asking how he is. After a while, you don’t really want to answer the questions anymore.”

Arians said Marpet still had some symptoms following Thursday's full practice and there was no need to rush anything. Marpet did return to practice Saturday night but was limited in his participation. 

"If he’s symptom free, then let’s keep going," Arians said Saturday about Marpet. "It’s a catch 22 because we have to get the other guys ready, too.”

In last week's win over the Carolina Panthers, starting center Ryan Jensen shifted to Marpet's spot at left guard and back-up center A.Q. Shipley earned the start.

The movement upfront paid off for the Bucs as quarterback Tom Brady was only sacked once and Tampa Bay had great success running the ball behind a near 200-yard performance by running back Ronald Jones.

RELATED: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Provide Brady 'Great Protection' In Win Over Carolina

This week, however, the offensive line has a much tougher test in the Rams. Los Angeles has held teams to less than 100 rushing yards while defensive tackle Aaron Donald entered this week with 9.0 sacks on the season, the second-most in the NFL.

“Yes, probably. I believe so," Arians said Friday when asked if Los Angeles is the toughest defense Tampa Bay will face this season. "Just the way they attack [and] the way they get to the quarterback. Obviously, the guy that has his hand in the ground (Aaron Donald) – it’s not just him. It’s a bunch of those guys that really do a good job of getting to the quarterback."

THANKS FOR READING ALL BUCS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Los Angeles Rams Predictions

How does the Sports Illustrated-AllBucs staff see Monday Night Football going down?

Zach Goodall

Play Action Is Key for Bucs to Beat Stellar Rams Defense

In what could be the best defense the Bucs have faced all year, Tampa Bay must key on play-action to keep the Rams honest.

Donavon Keiser

by

Zach Goodall

Brady Looking to Improve on Bucs' Recent Deep Ball Woes

Tom Brady hasn't been able to connect on the deep ball recently. How can that be fixed?

Zach Goodall

Bucs Thursday Injury Report: Marpet Full-Go, But Still in Protocol

The first injury update of the week, ahead of Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Los Angeles Rams.

Zach Goodall

Tampa Bay vs. L.A.: Rams Player Tests Positive for COVID-19

Five days prior to the Rams-Bucs MNF matchup, the Rams announced a player has tested positive for COVID-19.

Donavon Keiser

by

Nickkaylee

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Ronald Jones Named Ground Player of the Week

For just the fourth time in franchise history, a Bucs running back has won the weekly award.

Jason Beede

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Inactive List at Carolina Panthers

Here's who won't play for the Bucs at the Carolina Panthers

Jason Beede

Bucs Preparing to Face 'Totally Different' Rams Defensive Scheme

Bruce Arians went in detail on what he's seen from the Los Angeles Rams' defense.

Zach Goodall

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Carolina Panthers Predictions

Check our our staff picks and predictions for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game against the Carolina Panthers.

Zach Goodall

Bucs Switch Up Practice Schedule Ahead of MNF vs. Rams

Fourth times the charm? Bucs hoping for strong primetime performance.

Jason Beede