All Bucs' Staff Picks for Championship Weekend

We have reached the NFL's version of the Final Four and there are a couple of surprise teams still in the hunt for a Lombardi.

The 49ers and Bengals will clash with the Rams and Chiefs for the right to represent their respective conference in Super Bowl LVI, while the Chiefs look to continue their AFC dominance and the Rams continue their all-in push for Sean McVay's first Super Bowl as head coach.

Who will reach the ultimate stage and who will go home? Check out All Bucs' staff picks below in order to find out who we think makes it to the final round.

Game Zach Goodall (5-5) Evan Winter (7-3) Chiefs vs. Bengals Chiefs Chiefs Rams vs. 49ers Rams 49ers

Zach Goodall (5-5): I want to pick the underdogs…

But I just can’t. Considering what we’ve seen from the Chiefs and the Rams throughout this postseason, it’s hard to bet against either team right now.

Although I’m a big fan of the Bengals’ offense, I don’t believe their firepower matches the Chiefs’ quite yet, primarily because Joe Burrow’s lack of protection up front can throw any given drive off. If Kansas City’s pass rush gets going, this game could get out of control quickly, because Patrick Mahomes and Co. can and will take advantage of a good outing by the Chiefs’ defense.

As for Los Angeles vs. San Francisco, yes, I know that the 49ers have already defeated the Rams twice this year. I also have concerns over the Rams’ blown lead against the Buccaneers just last week. But, now that the Rams’ offense is back on a streak of 30+ point games, I predict the 49ers will have to try to match scores. And I have very, very little faith in Jimmy Garoppolo being able to do that.

In the end, I’m predicting a rematch of the incredible 2018 contest between the Chiefs and the Rams, where two unstoppable offenses combined for over 100 points. That feels possible again in the event that Mahomes and Matthew Stafford face off.

Evan Winter (7-3): A rematch of Super Bowl LIV is on deck

It's reasonable to think a good head coach like Sean McVay would figure out a way to overcome six straight losses to a divisional rival, right? That's certainly logical.

But it won't happen on Sunday.

The 49ers are that team we've seen in the past that figures it all out during the posteason. Well, maybe outside of Jimmy Garoppolo. But, the 9ers have figured things out so well in regard to every other aspect that they've been able to win despite Garoppolo's shortcomings.

And, they have the Rams figured out. The Rams also showed against the Bucs that they are not some impenetrable fortress. There are cracks that can be exposed and the 49ers will do just that.

As for the Bengals and Chiefs - man, this should be a fun game. But the Chiefs are too much for anyone to handle right now. Just ask the Bills. Patrick Mahomes and Co. will take care of business in a one-sided game as they reach their third straight Super Bowl.

