August 31, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFront OfficeSI TIXSI.COM
Search

Buccaneers Announce Final Roster Deadline Moves

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers roster now stands at 53 players, with four currently on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Author:
Publish date:

The 53-man roster deadline has come and gone, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have announced their transactions as such. 

The Buccaneers' roster is at the 53-man limit, but the team will be required to make corresponding cuts as four players will have to be activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list in the near future.

You can find each of the Buccaneers' waives and releases below.

Waived: T Jake BenzingerWR Cyril GraysonS Javon HaganOLB Ladarius HamiltonG Jonathan HubbardTE Tanner HudsonWR Travis JonsenCB Herb MillerTE Codey McElroyOLB Elijah PonderDL Benning Potoa’eDL Kobe SmithOL Brandon WaltonCB Chris Wilcox, T Brad Seaton (injured)

Released: TE Jerell AdamsQB Ryan GriffinCB Antonio HamiltonLB Joe JonesDL Jeremiah LedbetterWR Jaydon MickensRB C.J. Prosise

On reserve/COVID-19 list: OL Earl Watford and Nick Leverett, DL Ndamukong Suh, K Ryan Succop

On reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list: WR Justin Watson

Teams will have 16 practice squad spots available for the second year in a row after the NFL expanded eligibility amid the COVID-19 pandemic. When some of, if not all of the Buccaneers cuts clear waivers, the team will be able to add eligible players to its practice squad. Up to six players can be signed without accrued seasons limitations.

Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' preseason updates, and other news and analysis. Follow along on social media at @SIBuccaneers on Twitter and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

USATSI_15543709_168388329_lowres (2) (1)
News

Buccaneers Announce Final Roster Deadline Moves

USATSI_15362134_168388329_lowres (1)
News

Buccaneers Let Go of DL Jeremiah Ledbetter, OL Brandon Walton

USATSI_16089100_168388329_lowres (1)
News

Buccaneers Cut Rookie CB Chris Wilcox, Herb Miller

USATSI_16189456_168388329_lowres (1)
News

Buccaneers Waive WRs Mickens, Jonsen, TE McElroy

USATSI_15119896_168388329_lowres (2) (1)
News

Report: Mike Evans, Buccaneers Working On Contract Restructure

USATSI_16566776_168388329_lowres (1)
News

Buccaneers Release LB Joe Jones Among Others, Per Reports

USATSI_16468171_168388329_lowres (1)
News

Buccaneers Release TE Jerell Adams, Per Report

USATSI_16089071_168388329_lowres (1)
News

Reports: Buccaneers Releasing Javon Hagan, Waive Elijah Ponder