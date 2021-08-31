Buccaneers Announce Final Roster Deadline Moves

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers roster now stands at 53 players, with four currently on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The 53-man roster deadline has come and gone, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have announced their transactions as such.

The Buccaneers' roster is at the 53-man limit, but the team will be required to make corresponding cuts as four players will have to be activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list in the near future.

You can find each of the Buccaneers' waives and releases below.

Waived: T Jake Benzinger, WR Cyril Grayson, S Javon Hagan, OLB Ladarius Hamilton, G Jonathan Hubbard, TE Tanner Hudson, WR Travis Jonsen, CB Herb Miller, TE Codey McElroy, OLB Elijah Ponder, DL Benning Potoa’e, DL Kobe Smith, OL Brandon Walton, CB Chris Wilcox, T Brad Seaton (injured)

Released: TE Jerell Adams, QB Ryan Griffin, CB Antonio Hamilton, LB Joe Jones, DL Jeremiah Ledbetter, WR Jaydon Mickens, RB C.J. Prosise

On reserve/COVID-19 list: OL Earl Watford and Nick Leverett, DL Ndamukong Suh, K Ryan Succop

On reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list: WR Justin Watson

Teams will have 16 practice squad spots available for the second year in a row after the NFL expanded eligibility amid the COVID-19 pandemic. When some of, if not all of the Buccaneers cuts clear waivers, the team will be able to add eligible players to its practice squad. Up to six players can be signed without accrued seasons limitations.

Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' preseason updates, and other news and analysis. Follow along on social media at @SIBuccaneers on Twitter and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.