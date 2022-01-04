Bucs Announce Practice Squad Protections Ahead of Matchup vs. Panthers

If you're noticing something familiar about the four practice squad players the Buccaneers chose to protect this week, well, it's because the Bucs protected the same exact foursome in Week 17 before the team traveled to New York to take on the Jets.

Wide receiver Cyril Grayson Jr., kicker Jose Borregales, running back Kenjon Barner, and punter Sterling Hofrichter all made Week 18's list.

It's obvious why Grayson is protected. An NFL team that's needy at receiver is likely to scoop him up and sign him to their 53-man roster based off his recent play. Barner is protected due to Tampa Bay's current injuries at running back. Hofrichter actually started last week due to health issues with Bradley Pinion and Borregales is protected because of his collegiate accomplishments and leg strength. He also performed pretty well in the preseason, too.

But it's also important to keep in mind there's a window in which NFL teams can sign practice squad players. Protection designations begin Tuesday afternoon at 4 p.m. ET and are active through game day. Therefore, teams can sign players during the Monday-Tuesday afternoon window.

The Bucs have already used up both of Grayson Jr.'s standard elevations, but Bruce Arians said Monday that the Week 17 hero "will be out there" against the Panthers. So, either the Bucs plan on promoting Grayson Jr. to the 53-man roster or they plan on elevating him via the contagious disease elevation, which is unlimited in use.

Grayson Jr. has not been elevated to active roster as of Tuesday.

Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and other NFL news and analysis. Follow along on social media at @SIBuccaneers on Twitter and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.