Report: Winfield Jr. Returns to Buccaneers Training Camp

One of the top playmakers on Tampa Bay's defense has returned to training camp after a potential COVID-19 scare.

Antoine Winfield Jr. has returned to AdventHealt Training Center to resume training camp with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Winfield was absent from Monday's practice after initially receiving a positive COVID-19 test result. However, he would go on to test negative in a second assessment, which foreshadowed the idea of the quick return that became reality on Tuesday. A second test confirmed his negative status for COVID-19.

“Antoine tested positive, but today he tested negative, so we think it’s a false positive,” head coach Bruce Arians said after practice on Monday. “That’s the problem right now with these false positives, they’re missing two days. A couple of them are safeties, so we’ll just wait and see.”

With Winfield back in the fold, the Buccaneers can breathe a bit of a sigh of relief at the safety position, which has been hampered to begin 2021 training camp. Before practices began on Sunday, fellow starter Jordan Whitehead was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and backup Curtis Riley (Achilles) was waived due to injury. The team signed safety Chris Cooper and moved cornerback Ross Cockrell from cornerback to create depth on the backend of its defense.

Entering his second season, Winfield looks to pick up where he left off following a tremendous rookie performance. In 2020, Winfield recorded a total of 94 tackles, three sacks, one interception, two forced fumbles, and six defended passes.

