New Civil Lawsuit Filed Against Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown

Days after settling a civil sexual assault lawsuit in April, star wide receiver Antonio Brown agreed to terms on a new contract to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Less than a month removed from those situations clearing up, Brown is in the news once again regarding another civil suit. Matt Baker of the Tampa Bay Times reported on Friday that Brown and his trainer, Glenn Holt, are being sued on charges of assault and battery for over $30,000 by truck driver Anton Tumanov, filed in Broward County (Fla.).

Tumanov claims that he was physically and verbally attacked by Brown and Holt in January 2020, causing bodily injuries, financial losses, and mental anguish.

Tumanov asserted that Brown did not pay a $4,000 moving fee as expected after Tumanov delivered belongings from Brown's home in California to Florida. After a heated exchange, Tumanov also claimed that Brown threw a rock at his moving truck and assaulted the plaintiff.

Brown pleaded no contest to charges relating to the case in June 2020.

According to Greg Auman of The Athletic, the new civil lawsuit won't have any effect on Brown's status with the Buccaneers or the NFL.

Brown agreed to a one-year contract with the Buccaneers worth up to $6.25 million with $3.1 million guaranteed in April, after catching 45 passes for 483 yards and four scores in eight games with Tampa Bay in 2020.