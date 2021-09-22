Buccaneers Place WR Antonio Brown on COVID-19 List

One of the Buccaneers' top offensive weapons has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list: Wide receiver Antonio Brown.

The Buccaneers have placed wide receiver Antonio Brown on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday, the team announced.

This certainly puts Brown's status for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams in jeopardy. Brown will have to test negative for COVID-19 twice, 24 hours apart, in order to be activated from the list and become eligible to play in Week 3.

Head coach Bruce Arians said after roster cut-downs in early September that the Buccaneers were a 100 percent vaccinated team. Given that Brown was on the roster at that time, there is hope that he can make a quick turnaround barring positive results on his COVID-19 tests to come.

Although his production was reduced against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2, Brown is a vital part of Tampa Bay's No. 5-ranked passing offense. Brown has hauled in six receptions for 138 yards and a touchdown through two games, memorably recording a 47-yard score against Dallas in week one on a vertical route down the right sideline.

Brown signed with the Buccaneers near the midway point of the 2020 season and quickly emerged within the offense, catching 45 passes for 483 yards and four touchdowns in eight regular-season games. He also posted eight receptions for 81 yards and two touchdowns in the playoffs, en route to Tampa Bay's Super Bowl LV victory.

