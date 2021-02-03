Report: Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown Expected to Practice Wednesday

Wide receiver Antonio Brown is expected to return to practice in a limited capacity for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Wednesday after missing the NFC Championship with a knee injury, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Brown was a non-participant in practice over the last two weeks due to the injury, suffered early on against the New Orleans Saints in the Divisional Round of the playoffs. Brown and several other injured players, including safeties Antoine Winfield Jr. and Jordan Whitehead, participated in a walkthrough practice on Tuesday. However, Buccaneers head coach shared that "they're still not ready to go," in a press conference the same day.

Wednesday's practice, however, is in its typical setting, indicating progress in Brown's return to the Bucs' lineup. A midseason acquisition, Brown caught 45 passes for 483 yards and four touchdowns across eight games. He added three receptions for 59 yards and a score in Tampa Bay's first two playoff contests.

Brown was limited to two receptions for 11 yards when the Bucs played the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 12, his fourth appearance with Tampa Bay. He would go on to score his four regular-season touchdowns over the next five games.

Should Brown be healthy enough to contribute this Sunday, expect his role to increase alongside wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin in order to keep up the pace with an explosive Chiefs offense.

Arians is set to speak with the media on Wednesday afternoon. Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage and updates to this story.