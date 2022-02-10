Former Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown Teams Up With Kanye West for New Gig

Former four-time All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown has kept himself busy since being released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in January.

After removing his uniform and dancing his way off of the field amid the Bucs' 28-24 victory over the New York Jets on Jan. 2, Brown has claimed the intention to pursue legal action against his former team regarding the nature of his release, released a new single 'Pit Not The Palace,' and now has signed onto a new business venture as President of Donda Sports, working alongside Kanye West.

It was announced on Feb. 1 that Brown was joining the company, however, it was Brown who revealed his status as president of the company earlier this week, after purchasing an owner's suite on behalf of the business for this Sunday's Super Bowl LVI.

"Donda is about ownership, empowerment, and discovering the next superheroes,” Brown shared in an Instagram post. “This is for the people who counted us out, for everyone who said we can’t— we say WE WILL.

“As President, it was important to me to book the Donda Suite for this years SUPERBOWL LVI. This is a game meant to be watched together. This is the love and unity we need to push. THIS IS FOR THE KIDS, OUR NEXT GENERATION!!!”

West, a music and fashion mogul, founded Donda Sports Academy in the Los Angeles, Calif. area in 2021, primarily focused on building a strong high school basketball program but is also "focused on equipping students with an education that will last in the ever-changing world," according to the program's website.

According to Brown's post, Donda Sports will host community events and invite children and their families to the game itself, providing those involved with the "Donda Experience."

Unconventional as it may be, at least one member of the Buccaneers' 2021 squad will be involved in Super Bowl LVI.

