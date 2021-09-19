Buccaneers vs. Falcons: Game Info, Odds, Where to Watch and More

Everything you need to know before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons kick off.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will begin divisional play on Sunday as their NFC South rivals, the Atlanta Falcons, are making their way to Raymond James Stadium for week two of the 2021 season.

You can find out everything you need to know about the game below.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-0) vs. Atlanta Falcons (0-1)

Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Fla.

When: Thursday, Sept. 19 at 4:05 P.M. ET

Watch: FOX | Also available on fuboTV

Radio: Buccaneers Radio Network - 98ROCK

Odds (via SI Sportsbook): Tampa Bay is currently a 12.5-point favorite over Atlanta. The over/under is set at 51.5.

Series history: Atlanta leads, 28-27. However, the Buccaneers currently own a two-game winning streak over the Falcons.

Important stories

The rundown

Tom Brady has never lost to the Falcons, owning a perfect 8-0 record against Atlanta. Considering how both the Falcons and Buccaneers played in week one, it's easy to assume Brady will reach win No. 9 over Atlanta come Sunday night.

New head coach Arthur Smith's debut didn't go the way Atlanta hoped as the Falcons were bullied by the Philadelphia Eagles in week one, losing 32-6. Other than running the ball well, Atlanta was unable to generate anything offensively and its defense was torn apart by second-year quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Eagles inexperienced receiving corps.

Add these factors up, and its easy to figure the Falcons will struggle against the Buccaneers. Brady and the Bucs' offense posted 431 total yards in week one, Tampa Bay's pass rush beat up on an offensive line that is better than Atlanta's, and the Buccaneers have owned the NFL's top run defense for two seasons in a row.

Atlanta has a lot of talent across its offense, including first-round tight end Kyle Pitts and the always-accurate Matt Ryan, and is sure to bounce back from its six-point outing a week ago. It's just hard to imagine an improved performance with the ball being enough to keep up with Tampa Bay's offense, especially given the Falcons' lackluster defensive unit.

