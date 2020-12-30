Know Your Enemy: Bucs vs. Falcons Q&A, Part 2, With Locked on Falcons

There's no better way to preview the opponent than to get intel from the person most familiar with the situation, which we do this week with Locked On Falcons host Aaron Freeman.

What adjustments can we expect from the Falcons for round two of this matchup? How important will 1st and 2nd downs be for the Falcons? How did Matt Hennessy grade out in his first start?

Every week, Sports Illustrated's AllBucs.com will be joined by the Buccaneers opponent's corresponding beat reporter to preview the game. With playoff implications on the line, we're joined once again by Aaron Freeman, Host of Locked on Falcons to preview Tampa Bay vs. Atlanta!

1) When these two teams met in Week 15, the Falcons gave up a 17-0 lead after halftime. What adjustments need to be made this time around?

Aaron Freeman: Where to begin. The Falcons downfall in that second half was that they really struggled to cover the Buccaneers receivers who went on to make big plays. If the Falcons can eliminate the big play from the Buccaneer’s offense and if the Buc’s run game can be kept in check like it was for most of that day, I do feel like the Falcons can contain this Bucs offense and put themselves in a position to win the game this time around.

2) With how aggressive Tampa’s defense is with Todd Bowles, how important will 1st and 2nd downs be for the Falcons?

AF: Extremely important. The Falcons generally function by trying to keep the offense on schedule in those early downs, so that they can get into third and manageable situations. Generally speaking, they've been pretty successful when they can stay in those situations. It’s going to be heavily reliant on their passing game on those early downs and that has been pretty hit and miss for the Falcons this season.

3) How do you think Matt Hennessy graded out in his first start?

AF: It wasn’t great. He had some issues with pass protection and he missed some blitz calls which allowed the Chiefs to get after Matt Ryan. I wouldn’t be too critical because that has also been an issue with Alex Mack. I think he did some good things in terms of his run blocking because the Falcons lean a little heavier on their outside zone rushing scheme. It seems like that is the better strategy that they can adhere to.

4) The Bucs are finally locked in for a playoff spot, the first time since 2007. The Falcons have nothing to lose. What are your predictions for Sunday?

AF: Last time the Falcons got off to a much faster start than I expected. I think the Falcons have an opportunity to upset the Bucs this time around but I’ll still predict another Bucs win with a lower score at 27-24.