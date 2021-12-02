Skip to main content
    • December 2, 2021
    Buccaneers vs. Falcons Thursday Injury Report: Jordan Whitehead Limited
    Jordan Whitehead was a Thursday addition to the Buccaneers' Week 13 injury report.
    The Buccaneers have released Thursday's injury report ahead of their Week 13 matchup against the Falcons and there are a couple of new developments along with an addition when it comes to the latest edition of the injury report. 

    You can find both injury reports below to go along with an AllBucs breakdown.

    Starting with the good news: The Bucs upgraded defensive lineman Will Gholston from a non-participant on Wednesday to a limited participant on Thursday, which puts him on an non-guaranteed track to play. Wide receiver and rookie fourth-round draft pick Jaelon Darden was upgraded all the way from a non-participant to a full participant. He is still in concussion protocol, however. Linebacker Devin White was also upgraded on Thursday and should play Sunday unless there is some kind of set back between the time of this writing and then.

    Guard Ali Marpet got in another limited session, which is encouraging in regard to his Sunday status.

    Quarterback Tom Brady and defensive lineman Steve McClendon were both added to the report, but in innocuous fashion. Jason Pierre-Paul was downgraded from full to zilch, but that's been the Bucs' approach to dealing with his injuries, so it's harmless, as well.

    It's the addition of safety Jordan Whitehead that spells the worrisome news. He wasn't on Wednesday's report, so it's safe to assume this is something new. Either way, a limited Thursday session doesn't mean he won't play Sunday, but it could lead to that. 

    Falcons

    The Falcons' injury report is nowhere near as extensive nor impactful as the Bucs'. Defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard looks like he is going to miss the game, but that isn't set in stone. Tight end Lee Smith was added to Thursday's report because of a rest day.

