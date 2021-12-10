Betting Odds: Will the Buccaneers Release Antonio Brown?

Uncertainty continues to surround wide receiver Antonio Brown's future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while he serves his three-game suspension for COVD-19 protocol violations. Granted, he's still on the team and there hasn't been much indication he will be at any point in the near or distant future, but there also hasn't been much indication when it comes to the other side of the coin, either.

Regardless, Sportsbetting.ag has released odds on whether or not Brown remains with the Buccaneers after his three-game suspension is over.

Brown is a strong favorite to remain with the Bucs at (-550), which means the odds are 84.6% that Brown stays with the Bucs after his suspension. Bettors would win $18.18 if they put $100 down, making the total payout $118.18. The odds of Brown being released after his suspension are at (+325), which is 23.5% chance. If you were to put down $100, then you'd win $325 if he were released by the Bucs, giving bettors a total payout of $425.

There are no props for the fate of safety Mike Edwards, the other rostered Buccaneer who was included in the suspension. That's probably because Edwards doesn't have the track record that Brown has and he's also a big contributor on the team.

Both players are eligible to return on December 26 against the Carolina Panthers and will be able to play in the final three games of the regular season.

