Buccaneers Placing WR on COVID-19 List

Amid the vast COVID-19 breakout across the NFL over the last week or so, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were fortunate enough to not have to place any players on the reserve/COVID-19 list as a result of a positive test or contact tracing.

That is, until Saturday afternoon.

Wide receiver Breshad Perriman went on the COVID-19 list on Saturday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, meaning that Perriman will not be available to play on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. Per Schefter, Perriman is the only Tampa Bay player going on the list and no other Buccaneers were deemed close contacts.

Perriman has been with the Buccaneers since November when he signed to the team's practice squad, before Tampa Bay signed Perriman to the active roster in early December while the team has been without suspended receiver Antonio Brown. Perriman made a huge impact in Week 14 for Tampa Bay, catching a game-winning, 58-yard touchdown in overtime against the Buffalo Bills.

In four appearances this season, Perriman has caught four passes for 82 yards and a touchdown.

Without Perriman or Brown available, the Buccaneers are expected to look to third-year pro Scotty Miller to fill in at reserve wide receiver. Miller was a healthy scratch in Week 14 after recently being activated from the injured reserve, where he spent nine weeks while recovering from a turf toe injury. Miller has caught two passes for 11 yards in the games he's been active this season for Tampa Bay.

