Report: Buccaneers' Bruce Arians Fined $50K for Sideline Actions

The NFL has fined Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians $50,000 for smacking safety Andrew Adams in the helmet during Sunday's Wild Card matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles, according to NFL Network.

During the fourth quarter of Tampa Bay's playoff victory, the Bucs' special teams unit attempted to recover a fumble by Eagles' wide receiver Jalen Reagor on a punt return and was successful doing so. Adams, a member of the unit, was seen attempting to pull players off of the pile surrounding the loose ball, which could have led to a penalty.

As a result, Arians gave Adams a thump on the head and nudged the safety with his elbow to prevent a flag. However, much like Adams' actions, it is frowned upon for a coach to use physical force against a player, which led to Arians' hefty fine.

Arians shared during a Monday press conference that he had no regrets for hitting Adams given the potential for a penalty.

"I’ve seen enough dumb [things]. You can’t pull guys out of a pile," Arians said. "We just got a big play, great field position, and he’s trying to pull a guy out of a pile and I was trying to knock him off of that guy so he didn’t get a penalty.”

It's fair to wonder, though, if Arians feels any regret now that his wallet has been impacted by the incident.

