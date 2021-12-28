Bruce Arians Tests Positive, Two Buccaneers to COVID-19 List

Uh oh.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced on Tuesday that head coach Bruce Arians is isolated in his home after testing positive for COVID-19. Additionally, the team has placed starting cornerbacks Sean Murphy-Bunting and Jamel Dean on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Assistant head coach and run game coordinator Harold Goodwin will be the Buccaneers' interim head coach while Arians is away from the team.

“I tested positive for COVID-19 this morning but have only experienced mild symptoms to this point,” Arians said in a statement. “Harold Goodwin will take over my duties during my absence. I have complete confidence in him and the rest of our coaching staff to prepare the team for this week’s game against the Jets.

"I look forward to rejoining the team and being back in the facility as soon as I can test back in.”

Arians is vaccinated against COVID-19. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday that the NFL is preparing to reduce its quarantine period from 10 to five days for COVID-19 positive individuals, even if they are unvaccinated, in correspondence with new CDC guidelines. If approved, Arians could theoretically return to the team on Sunday if he tests negative for COVID-19 by that time.

However, the Buccaneers will be on the road at that time, set to take on the New York Jets in East Rutherford, N.J., on Sunday at 1 P.M.

