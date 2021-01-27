Would Buccaneers HC Bruce Arians Retire After a Super Bowl Win? 'Hell No.'

Bruce Arians was brutally honest about the idea of retiring this year, even if the Buccaneers win the Super Bowl.

Well, you have your answer.

On Wednesday morning, Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians made it clear that he isn't thinking about retirement following the 2020 season - even if his Buccaneers win Super Bowl LV against the Kansas City Chiefs.

“Hell no. I’m going for two," Arians said on 95.3 WDAE in Tampa. "If the Glazers will have me back.”

It would come as a surprise if Buccaneers' ownership, the Glazer family, weren't to welcome Arians back after a successful season, in which Arians, Brady, and plenty of notable contributors led Tampa Bay to its first Super Bowl appearance since the 2002-03 season.

In two seasons as the Buccaneers head coach, Arians has compiled an 18-14 record, reaching the playoffs for the first time this year. He owns a 67-44-1 record in his seven years as an NFL head coach, previously spending five years with the Arizona Cardinals. Arians also went 9-3 as the Indianapolis Colts interim head coach in 2012 as Chuck Pagano battled leukemia.