NewsFront Office
Search

Would Buccaneers HC Bruce Arians Retire After a Super Bowl Win? 'Hell No.'

Bruce Arians was brutally honest about the idea of retiring this year, even if the Buccaneers win the Super Bowl.
Author:
Publish date:

Well, you have your answer.

On Wednesday morning, Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians made it clear that he isn't thinking about retirement following the 2020 season - even if his Buccaneers win Super Bowl LV against the Kansas City Chiefs.

“Hell no. I’m going for two," Arians said on 95.3 WDAE in Tampa. "If the Glazers will have me back.”

It would come as a surprise if Buccaneers' ownership, the Glazer family, weren't to welcome Arians back after a successful season, in which Arians, Brady, and plenty of notable contributors led Tampa Bay to its first Super Bowl appearance since the 2002-03 season.

In two seasons as the Buccaneers head coach, Arians has compiled an 18-14 record, reaching the playoffs for the first time this year. He owns a 67-44-1 record in his seven years as an NFL head coach, previously spending five years with the Arizona Cardinals. Arians also went 9-3 as the Indianapolis Colts interim head coach in 2012 as Chuck Pagano battled leukemia.

USATSI_15480961_168388329_lowres (1)
News

Would Buccaneers HC Bruce Arians Retire After a Super Bowl Win? 'Hell No.'

USATSI_15207636_168388329_lowres (1)
News

Pro Bowl Festivities Kickoff Tonight, Going Virtual With Madden 21, Versuz

USATSI_15207319_168388329_lowres (1)
News

Report: Multiple Buccaneers Expected to be Healthy for Super Bowl

USATSI_15479207_168388329_lowres (1)
News

As the Chiefs OL is Banged Up, Buccaneers Defense Must Continue to Attack

USATSI_15478277_168388329_lowres(1)
News

Five Takeaways From the Buccaneers NFC Championship Triumph

USATSI_15479096_168388329_lowres
News

Arians: Goal for Tampa Bay Buccaneers is to Win Super Bowl, Not Just Host

USATSI_15479244_168388329_lowres(1)
News

The Stage is Set: Buccaneers to Host Chiefs in Super Bowl LV

USATSI_15479130_168388329_lowres (1)
News

Fournette: 'Thankful For My Journey' to Buccaneers Super Bowl Appearance