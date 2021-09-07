Buccaneers vs. Cowboys: Tuesday Injury Reports

The Buccaneers and Cowboys released their second injury report of the week on Tuesday and there were new developments for both teams.

The Bucs ruled safety Jordan Whitehead out for Thursday's game and listed wide receiver Chris Godwin as a limited participant due to a quad issue.

Tight end Rob Gronkowski was also listed as a limited participant. Wide receiver Antonio Brown, defensive lineman Steve McClendon, and outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul did not practice. Three of the four aforementioned players -Gronkowski, McClendon, and Pierre-Paul- were listed as a "resting veteran", however, Brown was not. Bruce Arians later told reporters that everyone outside of Whitehead is good to go, so one would think that Brown is fine, but we will have a much better idea on Wednesday.

"The only person out is Jordan Whitehead," Arians told reporters. "Everybody else is ready to roll. We had some 'vet days' today like we always do. The physical preparation is over. Now it's all mental from here to the ballgame – still a lot of work to do."

The Cowboys received better news. They listed long snapper Jake McQuaide as a full participant. The Cowboys held a walkthrough on Tuesday, therefore their report is more of an estimation, than anything.

But Godwin's ailment is the big news. He was able to practice on a limited basis, which still puts him on track to play, but injuries can be fickle in the NFL, as we all know. Any news/updates likely won't come until Thursday night, so fans will have to hold their breath until then.

