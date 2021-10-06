Bucs vs. Dolphins: Wednesday's Injury Reports

    • October 6, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsFront OfficeSI TIXSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Miami Dolphins: Wednesday's Injury Reports

    Quite a few developments for both teams.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, but the defending Super Bowl champs may be without a few key players based off Wednesday's injury reports. The same can be somewhat-said for the Dolphins, as well. 

    ddd

    Cornerback Carlton Davis III, tight end Rob Gronkowski, defensive lineman Patrick O'Connor, and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. were all held out of practice on Wednesday. It's safe to assume that Winfield, Gronk, and Davis will miss Sunday's game based off the recent comments by Bruce Arians, but O'Connor's calf injury is a new development. It would be a rather large blow to the Bucs special teams unit if he can't play on Sunday.

    As for the Dolphins, cornerback Byron Jones -the team's No. 2 corner- was listed as a non-participant for Wednesday's practice. Head coach Brian Flores said on Monday that the Dolphins "would see" if Jones could go on Wednesday after injuring his loss during Miami's 27-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. So, the fact that Jones didn't go on Wednesday could be a harbinger of his status for the Week 5 matchup. It will obviously be something to monitor as the days pass.

    One player that isn't listed on the Dolphins' report is wide receiver Will Fuller, who has already been ruled out for this week's game due to a broken finger. He's considered week-to-week.

    Main photo credit: John A. Babiak/@Photog_JohnB

    Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and other NFL news and analysis. Follow along on social media at @SIBuccaneers on Twitter and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

    thumbnail_fotor_1632797955637
    News

    Bucs vs. Dolphins: Wednesday's Injury Reports

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_16887714_168388329_lowres (1) (1)
    News

    Two Buccaneers Starting CBs Not Expected Back 'Anytime Soon'

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_12033794 (1)
    News

    Report: Bucs 'Will Definitely Investigate' Stephon Gilmore's Availability

    7 hours ago
    USATSI_15555977 (1)
    News

    Carlton Davis III's Injury Couldn't Have Come at a Worse Time

    7 hours ago
    USATSI_16888026_168388329_lowres (1)
    News

    Arians Credits Sherman for 'Amazing' Debut With Buccaneers

    8 hours ago
    USATSI_16887691_168388329_lowres (1)
    News

    Buccaneers Stock Report Following Win Over Patriots

    Oct 5, 2021
    USATSI_16888114_168388329_lowres (1)
    News

    SI Power Rankings: Buccaneers Remain in Top-2 After Week 4 Win

    Oct 5, 2021
    USATSI_16888012 (1)
    News

    The Future of the Bucs' Pass Rush is in Good Hands with Joe Tryon-Shoyinka

    Oct 5, 2021