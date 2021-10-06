Bucs vs. Dolphins: Wednesday's Injury Reports

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, but the defending Super Bowl champs may be without a few key players based off Wednesday's injury reports. The same can be somewhat-said for the Dolphins, as well.

Cornerback Carlton Davis III, tight end Rob Gronkowski, defensive lineman Patrick O'Connor, and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. were all held out of practice on Wednesday. It's safe to assume that Winfield, Gronk, and Davis will miss Sunday's game based off the recent comments by Bruce Arians, but O'Connor's calf injury is a new development. It would be a rather large blow to the Bucs special teams unit if he can't play on Sunday.

As for the Dolphins, cornerback Byron Jones -the team's No. 2 corner- was listed as a non-participant for Wednesday's practice. Head coach Brian Flores said on Monday that the Dolphins "would see" if Jones could go on Wednesday after injuring his loss during Miami's 27-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. So, the fact that Jones didn't go on Wednesday could be a harbinger of his status for the Week 5 matchup. It will obviously be something to monitor as the days pass.

One player that isn't listed on the Dolphins' report is wide receiver Will Fuller, who has already been ruled out for this week's game due to a broken finger. He's considered week-to-week.

Main photo credit: John A. Babiak/@Photog_JohnB

