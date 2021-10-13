Buccaneers vs. Eagles Final Injury Reports: Gronk, LVD, Winfield Jr. Out

The final injury reports are out for this week's Tampa Bay Buccaneers-Philadelphia Eagles matchup and even though there will be some big names missing from Thursday night's contest, it's not much of a surprise.

Tight end Rob Gronkowski, linebacker Lavonte David, and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. have all been ruled out ahead of the Week 6 contest. Gronk is still recovering from fractured ribs suffered during the Week 3 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. David hurt his ankle last week against the Miami Dolphins and is considered week-to-week. Winfield Jr. has yet to pass the NFL's concussion protocol after sustaining a concussion against the New England Patriots in Week 4.

The final injury report for the Week 6 matchup between the Bucs and Eagles has arrived.

The good news is that wide receiver Chris Godwin, center Ryan Jensen, quarterback Tom Brady, and outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul were all listed as full participants on Thursday after being limited throughout the week. Special teams ace Patrick O'Connor is expected back this week, as well. O'Connor, JPP, and Jensen are all still listed a questionable for Thursday night, but their statuses are trending up after the week's upgrades.

The injury updates are less dire for the Eagles. Center Jason Kelce looks like he will be good to go and the same can be said for tackle Jordan Mailata, guard Landon Dickerson, and defensive end Derek Barnett.

Right tackle Lane Johnson will this miss week's game. He's dealing with an undisclosed personal matter and has missed the last two games. Head coach Nick Sirianni said a couple of days ago he's unsure as to whether or not Johnson will return in 2021.

Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and other NFL news and analysis. Follow along on social media at @SIBuccaneers on Twitter and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.