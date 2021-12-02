Skip to main content
    • December 2, 2021
    Buccaneers' Carlton Davis Says He Could Play '75 Plays'; Is 'Good To Go'
    Publish date:

    The fourth-year corner may be returning to the field very soon.
    Author:

    The Buccaneers are almost there when it comes to piecing their secondary back together. First, Sean Murphy-Bunting returned in Week 10 against the Giants and then Carlton Davis III's 21-day practice window for returning of injured reserve opened up a couple of days later.

    Now, according to Davis himself, he is "good to go right now" and could play "75 plays" if he wanted. The Athletic's Greg Auman first mentioned the comment on Twitter after the Bucs' Thursday practice. 

    Davis has been dealing with a quad injury he suffered against the New England Patriots back in Week 4. He has really been banged up all season long and was listed on the Bucs' Week 2 injury report ahead of the Falcons with a hamstring issue and was on the Week 4 report with an abdomen/ribs injury. He injured his quad during the Patriots game.

    The Bucs could really use the former Auburn Tigers' services outside of the fact that he's the No. 1 corner. It's not just the Bucs' starters that have had issues staying healthy; the reserves have been getting injured, as well. Richard Sherman and Rashard Robinson are both currently on injured reserve with a calf and hamstring injury, respectively. Dee Delaney missed time with an ankle injury and Jamel Dean not only left the Rams game early, but he missed the following week against the Patriots with a knee injury. 

    So, it's easy to see why there should be plenty of excitement when it comes to re-acquiring Davis' services, so to speak. Granted, Davis' words don't outweigh the team doctors', but it sounds like he's going to be back on the field pretty soon.

