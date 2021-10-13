Buccaneers Elevate Tight End from Practice Squad

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made a roster move on Wednesday, elevating tight end Deon Yelder from the team's practice squad to the active 53-man roster. It's the second time this year that Yelder has been elevated: He was also elevated in Week 3 against the Los Angeles Rams, where he logged 47% of the Bucs' special teams snaps.

The Bucs announced the move Wednesday. As mentioned earlier, Yelder has now been elevated twice in 2021. NFL teams can only elevate the same players twice during a season, so the Bucs must sign the fourth-year tight end to the roster if they want to elevate him for a third time down the road. The former Kansas City Chief won't be subjected to waivers, either. He is eligible to return to Tampa Bay's practice squad after this week's matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Yelder should also see a bump in pay this week. He has three accrued NFL seasons under his belt, which makes him eligible for a minimum of $14k in pay each week while on the practice squad, but he stands to make 1/18th of the NFL's veteran minimum, which is currently $920k for players with three accrued seasons. Therefore, Yelder will make over $51k in Week 6. The raise counts against the Buccaneers' salary cap costs, as well.

