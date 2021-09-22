Tom Brady Named Week 2's FedEx Air Player of the Week

Tom Brady's done it again. And no, we aren't talking about winning another Super Bowl.

For the second straight week, Brady has been named the FedEx Air Player of the Week award. This time it comes after throwing for 276 yards and five touchdowns during the Bucs' 48-25 win over the Atlanta Falcons. Brady was named Air Player of the Week after throwing for 379 yards and four touchdowns against the Cowboys in Week 1.

Per the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Communications Department, this is the fourth time that Brady has won the award with the Buccaneers, which is the most in team history.

You can check out the complete press release below, courtesy of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Communications Department:

The National Football League today announced that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was voted FedEx Air Player of the Week for Week 2, marking the 14th time Brady has won this award in his career and the second time this season. Brady has now won FedEx Air Player of the Week honors four times in Tampa Bay – the most in team history.

In a 48-25 win over the Atlanta Falcons, Brady completed 24-of-36 passes (66.7 percent) for 276 yards, five touchdowns and zero interceptions, earning a 129.2 passer rating. His five passing touchdowns were the most by any player in Week 2, while his 129.2 passer rating ranked third. Brady also tied the Buccaneers franchise record for single-game passing touchdowns, making him the first player in team history with multiple five-touchdown performances.

Through two games, Brady’s nine passing touchdowns lead the league and are tied for the second-most passing touchdowns through two games in NFL history. In addition, Brady’s 655 passing yards rank fifth in the NFL, while his 113.3 passer rating ranks seventh. He is just the fifth quarterback in league history with four-or-more touchdown passes in each of his team’s first two games of a season. Sunday’s game vs. Atlanta marked the 35th time that Brady has thrown at least four touchdowns in a game, tying Peyton Manning (35) for the second-most such games in NFL history.

Dating back to Week 16 of the 2020 season, Brady has thrown four-or-more touchdown passes in four consecutive regular season games, joining Peyton Manning (five-game streak, 10/31/04-11/25/04) and Dan Marino (four-game streak, 11/26/84-12/17/84) as the only three players in NFL history with at least four consecutive games of at least four passing touchdowns.

Since joining Tampa Bay in 2020, Brady ranks second in the league in both passing touchdowns (49) and passing yards (5,288). Dating back to last season, Tampa Bay has won a franchise-record 10 consecutive games. In each of the last nine wins during that streak, the Buccaneers have scored 30-or-more points – the longest such win streak in NFL history.*

