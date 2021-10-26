SI Power Rankings: Where do the Buccaneers Rank Heading into Week 8?

The Buccaneers haven't been No. 1 in Sports Illustrated's Power Rankings since losing to the Rams in Week 3, but they've held steady at No. 2 since. And that's where they continue to rank as we head into Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.

Tampa Bay is coming off a dominant, 38-3 win over the Bears and heads to New Orleans this week to take on the Saints on Halloween.

The offense is doing what is expected of it, but the Bucs defense is really starting to come along, as SI's Connor Orr notes:

2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6–1



Last week: Win vs Chicago, 38–3

Next week: at New Orleans



The methodical nature with which the Buccaneers are dismantling opponents is scary, even if they have a few sleepwalking afternoons every now and then. While the Bears have been a punching bag for several defenses this year during the Justin Fields era, what we saw on Sunday was a coordinator and a defensive core that is ready for another Super Bowl run despite a rash of injuries.

As for the Saints, they are sit at 4-3 and are currently one of the NFC's three Wildcard teams. The offense has had issues with pass protection and the receiver position, but the defense is one of the league's best and will keep the Bucs' division rival in just about every game they play.

SI has them as the 14th-ranked team in this week's rankings:

14. New Orleans Saints (4–2)



Last week: Win at Seattle, 13–10 (Monday)

Next week: vs. Tampa Bay



Not even Sean Payton can avoid lengthy stints on the Jameis-Coaster. There are going to be some incredibly strange Saints games this year, with Monday night serving as another example. That said, I’m not signing up to play them in a Wild Card game on a night where anything can happen.

The Cardinals play the Packers on Thursday Night Football, so there's a chance the Bucs could reclaim the top spot if they were to beat the Saints on Sunday (as long as the Cardinals lose, of course). But it's probably safe to assume the Bucs are more worried about winning a consecutive Super Bowl instead of being at the top of this list.

