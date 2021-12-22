The Buccaneers Stopped Le'Veon Bell From Retiring From Football

When the Buccaneers first called Le'Veon Bell to discuss joining forces, the former Steeler, Jet, Chief, and Raven didn't answer.

But once he got wind of what was happening, he was all in.

“When I first got the call, I was actually working out, so I actually didn’t even answer at first," Bell told reporters Wednesday after practice. "Then my agent called me and told me what happened. It was just a great opportunity for me, obviously, to come here and play with a seven-time Super Bowl champ [and] play with my other former teammate (Antonio Brown). I looked at it as a great opportunity and I was just excited when I got the call.”

It's a good thing the Bucs reached out. Not only do they need help in regard to their current situation at running back, but Bell said Wednesday that he was actually about to retire from the NFL and focus on boxing in regard to the next phase of his career.

Apparently, the timing couldn't have been better. Because Bell feels like he's in the best shape of his life after going through rigorous boxing training over the last couple of months.

And, playing for Tampa Bay has rekindled Bell's excitement for the game. It even got to the point where he couldn't turn the offer down because he has entered such a great situation, in his mind.

"I’m not even going to lie, I got to the point where I had thought about kind of calling it quits just because of the fact that it kind of wasn’t working out for me the last couple spots I had been at," said Bell. "This was literally the only spot that I felt like could have made me want to play football and go out there and be excited to play. This was like literally the only place that could have called me and got me to really go play. I was going to go start focusing on boxing, but I think this was a great opportunity. It’s something you can’t really turn down, playing with Coach [Bruce] Arians, Tom Brady and obviously A.B. (Antonio Brown). They’ve got a good thing going over here. To come over here and try to help – I’m going to try to do my thing.

"I was going to be done. I was at the point where I wasn’t really going to play football. I was going to focus on boxing. Once you get that phone call – it was like, ‘Oh yes, this is it.’ It’s something that I didn’t even think twice about. Once I got the call, it was like, ‘Yeah, let’s go. This is it. This is what I’ve been waiting for. This is the time.’ I think all the workouts and boxing I have been doing to stay in shape, I think it’s only going to help me for when I’m on the field because this is literally the best physical form I feel like I’ve ever been in in my life. I’m excited.”

It remains to be seen how far the Bucs and Bell actually go, but it's important to note that Bell is in game shape and that he's on the 53-man roster. There's a good chance he'll receive some snaps on Sunday and if not, then, very soon.

But when it's all said and done, he's just happy to be back in the NFL and in a good position moving forward.

And that means everything to him.

"The last three or four years have definitely been tough," said Bell. "I think it kind of humbled me in a real good way and made me work so much harder. I know how bad that I want to help a team win. I want to be me and show people that I can still play football and that I’m still a great football player. I think that will and desire, and the last couple years of humbleness, just really kind of helped me out. I’m just looking forward to finishing this year out right and seeing where we go from here.”

