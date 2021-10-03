Report: Bucs TE Rob Gronkowski 'Should' Return for TNF vs. Eagles

After breaking the news that newly-acquired corner Richard Sherman would be making his first start against the New England Patriots, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski "should" be back in about two weeks when the Bucs face off against the Eagles on Thursday Night Football.

Gronk is dealing with a ribs injury after taking a big hit from Rams linebacker Terrell Lewis in Week 3. He had to leave the game for a decent amount of time. The veteran tight end came back in and wound up playing 62% of offensive snaps, but proceeded to sit out of practice all week long.

It was later discovered that Gronk has cracked ribs, something that is not ideal for a player who decided to temporarily retire from the game because of rushing back from multiple injuries that occurred during the previous years his career.

Having Gronk back in the mix will be a huge boost for the Bucs offense. It's not just because of his impact in the passing game and rapport with Tom Brady, though. Gronk's abilities in both pass protection and run blocking are a major asset that the Bucs rely on often. But time will obviously be the ultimate factor that decides when the former All-Pro returns to action.

Main photo credit: John A. Babiak/@Photog_JohnB

