Buccaneers vs. Bills: Week 14 Game Preview

The Buccaneers (9-3) have yet to reach the 2021 postseason, but it's safe to say that their Week 14 matchup with the Bills (7-5) has playoff vibes written all over it.

Both teams come into this game looking to make a statement. They're also looking to keep making their respective pushes toward the postseason. In all, there's a lot on the line this weekend, which always makes for a good football game.

Overview

Joe Tryon-Shoyinka and the Bucs defense have a tough challenge ahead of them in Josh Allen and the Bills offense. Photo Credit: John A. Babiak/@Photog_JohnB

What To Watch For

How the Bills replace Tre'Davious White and how they defend the Bucs receivers: We don't really know anything about Dane Jackson considering the circumstances surrounding last week's Monday night matchup and honestly, we don't know how the Bills plan on utilizing their secondary coming into this game. Levi Wallace play mostly on the defensive left before White went down, but moved over to White's position on the defensive right against the Patriots, while Dane Jackson took over on the defensive left. If that's what happens this week, then Wallace will be mostly on Mike Evans and then Jackson will handle Chris Godwin / Tyler Johnson / Scotty Miller and Evans when they are on the offensive right. There could be some advantages for the Bucs, here, but the key is Buffalo's safeties: They are good enough in coverage to where they can help make up for the loss of White.

Impact Players

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

QB Tom Brady: Brady picked it up last week against the Falcons after a four-game stretch that didn't feature his typical play. The Bucs will need him to keep that up against the Bills.

Brady picked it up last week against the Falcons after a four-game stretch that didn't feature his typical play. The Bucs will need him to keep that up against the Bills. RB Leonard Fournette: New England showed on Monday night that the Bills can be manipulated on defense in terms of their run defense, so the Bucs will likely involve Lenny a ton in this game.

New England showed on Monday night that the Bills can be manipulated on defense in terms of their run defense, so the Bucs will likely involve Lenny a ton in this game. WR Mike Evans: Godwin has a tough matchup in Johnson, so it may be up to Evans -who will see a combo of Johnson, Wallace, and Jackson- to carry the Bucs receivers and the passing game.

Godwin has a tough matchup in Johnson, so it may be up to Evans -who will see a combo of Johnson, Wallace, and Jackson- to carry the Bucs receivers and the passing game. DL Vita Vea: Collapsing the pocket from the interior is key to throwing off Allen and that all starts with Vea.

Collapsing the pocket from the interior is key to throwing off Allen and that all starts with Vea. LB Devin White: I don't know if the Bucs plan to spy Allen at all in this game, but White will be integral if they do and his sideline-to-sideline speed will be big when Allen does escape the pocket.

I don't know if the Bucs plan to spy Allen at all in this game, but White will be integral if they do and his sideline-to-sideline speed will be big when Allen does escape the pocket. CB Sean Murphy-Bunting: Carlton Davis III has his own matchup in Stefon Diggs, but SMB also has a big challenge in Cole Beasley. He'll also have to matchup with Diggs from time-to-time on the outside, SMB's play is crucial this week.

Buffalo Bills

QB Josh Allen: While he hasn't had the MVP-caliber year most thought he'd have, Allen is still one of the league's most dynamic quarterbacks and will certainly make some plays in this game.

While he hasn't had the MVP-caliber year most thought he'd have, Allen is still one of the league's most dynamic quarterbacks and will certainly make some plays in this game. TE Dawson Knox: The Bucs are not good when it comes to defending tight ends and Knox has carved out a big role in the Bills offense.

The Bucs are not good when it comes to defending tight ends and Knox has carved out a big role in the Bills offense. WR Stefon Diggs: Tampa Bay can't let Diggs get going. It's that simple.

Tampa Bay can't let Diggs get going. It's that simple. DL Ed Oliver: The Bills have a good defensive line, but Oliver's ability to thwart the interior of an opposing offensive line is something that will give the Bucs offense trouble if he's able to make it happen.

The Bills have a good defensive line, but Oliver's ability to thwart the interior of an opposing offensive line is something that will give the Bucs offense trouble if he's able to make it happen. LB Matt Milano : Milano is one of the league's more underrated linebackers and is good in both run defense and coverage. He'll be crucial in stopping the Bucs' underneath passing game.

Milano is one of the league's more underrated linebackers and is good in both run defense and coverage. He'll be crucial in stopping the Bucs' underneath passing game. CB Dane Jackson: How will Jackson perform in place of White, who is an All-Pro? We'll find out this week.

Cool Stats

The Buccaneers are 19-0 over the past two seasons when scoring 30+ points, including postseason. Their 19 games with 30+ points are the most in the NFL since 2020.

Since returning from injury in Week 11, Rob Gronkowski leads all NFL tight ends with 252 receiving yards and ranks tied for second among tight ends with two receiving touchdowns.

leads all NFL tight ends with 252 receiving yards and ranks tied for second among tight ends with two receiving touchdowns. In Week 13 at Atlanta, Godwin set a single-game franchise record with 15 receptions, while surpassing Mark Carrier for the third-most receptions in team history and tying Carrier for the second-most 100-yard games in Tampa Bay history.

for the third-most receptions in team history and tying Carrier for the second-most 100-yard games in Tampa Bay history. Tom Brady needs two touchdown passes to become the first player in NFL history with 700 passing touchdowns (regular season + postseason combined).

needs two touchdown passes to become the first player in NFL history with 700 passing touchdowns (regular season + postseason combined). Brady needs 18 completions to surpass Drew Brees (7,142) for the most pass completions in NFL history.

*Stats provided by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Communications Department

Dawson Knox could give the Bucs trouble on Sunday.

Game Outlook

Two of the NFL's top teams throwing down in December? In Raymond James Stadium?

Yea, this will be a fun one.

Both teams have high-flying offenses and physical defenses that know how to create big plays, so expect a ton of highlights from both sides as the Bucs try to strengthen their current playoff positioning and the Bills try to maintain theirs while bouncing back from a tough division loss against the Patriots.

Each team matches up with the other pretty well. The biggest difference between the two teams lies at the quarterback position. Brady is the prototypical pocket passer, while Allen is the new-age, mobile quarterback that can also kill you through the air.

As mentioned earlier, whichever team makes the least amount of mistakes will win this game, but items such as red zone execution and third down offense/defense will go a long way, as well. Is it a surprise that both teams also rank highly on both sides of the ball in those categories? It shouldn't be. At all.

But when it's all said and done, an electric Raymond James Stadium will prove to be the difference as Brady and the Bucs continue to roll in December. Expect Tampa Bay to win this game and head into next week's matchup with the Saints with its eye on an NFC South title (if they don't capture it this week).

