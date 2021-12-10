Buccaneers Rule Jordan Whitehead Out vs. Bills; Injury Reports Updated

Photo: Jordan Whitehead; Credit: Buccaneers.com

Tampa Bay has ruled safety Jordan Whitehead out of the Buccaneers' Week 14 matchup with the Buffalo Bills, head coach Bruce Arians shared on Friday. Shortly after Arians' announcement, both the Bucs and the Bills revealed their final injury reports of Week 14, which you can find below.

In addition to Whitehead being ruled out, marking the second game in a row that he will miss with a calf injury, the Buccaneers listed receiver/returner Jaelon Darden (concussion), cornerback Jamel Dean (concussion), defensive lineman William Gholston (wrist/knee) and center Ryan Jensen (ankle) as questionable against Buffalo.

Darden did not play in Week 13 against Atlanta while recovering from his concussion but practiced fully every day this week, indicating that he is on the right track to clearing NFL concussion protocol and suiting up against the Bills. Dean, also dealing with a concussion which he suffered this past Sunday, must clear protocol as well but progressed throughout the week, fully participating on Thursday and Friday.

"We'll do some simulation contact right now and hopefully they'll both pass," Arians said of Darden and Dean on Friday.

Arians, meanwhile, was optimistic when discussing Jensen's injury, as the Bucs' starting center did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday but was able to participate in a limited fashion to end the week.

"Ryan is tough," Arians said. "I knew he'd be back. It's great to see it though."

As he did last week, Andrew Adams is expected to fill in for Whitehead at safety opposite of Antoine Winfield Jr. this Sunday. The team is currently without No. 3 safety Mike Edwards as he is approaching game two of a three-game suspension for misrepresenting his COVID-19 vaccination status alongside wide receiver Antonio Brown.

The Bills will be without a starter as well on Sunday, that being defensive lineman Star Lotulelei who is recovering from a toe injury. Depth tight end Tommy Sweeney (hip) has also been ruled out, whole fullback Reggie Gilliam (ankle) and defensive end Efe Obada (hip) have been designated as questionable.

