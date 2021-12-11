Buccaneers vs. Bills: Picks, Predictions and Takes

Week 14 is here, and so is a top-ten matchup for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Bucs will host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium, a matchup between two of the league's most dynamic quarterbacks this season in Tom Brady and Josh Allen.

The Bucs are considered 3.5-point favorites over the Bills, per Sports Illustrated Sportsbook. and the over/under is set at 54. You can find AllBucs' predictions for the matchup below.

Zach Goodall (9-3): Buccaneers 27, Bills 21

I get the feeling that, despite Brady and Allen's production this year, we'll chalk this game up as a solid defensive performance for both teams (considering the strengths of each offense) in which Tampa Bay sneaks away with a victory. Over the last few weeks combined, neither quarterback has played their best ball and each has committed numerous turnovers that they'd like to have back. That could be the case again on Sunday.

I view Leonard Fournette as the X-factor for Tampa Bay in this game. Although the Bills are without their No. 1 cornerback in Tre'Davious White after he tore his ACL, Buffalo still owns the league's No. 1 defense thanks to their elite ability to defend the pass. Only four teams have surpassed 200 yards through the air against the Bills this year.

Without a top run defender in Star Lotulelei this weekend, the Bills' rushing defense could be taken advantage of, much like this past Monday when the Patriots gashed Buffalo for 222 yards on the ground. I think Fournette will reach 150 yards and at least one score this weekend, and if he does, this game should go in the Bucs' favor.

Evan Winter (8-4): Buccaneers 34, Bills 24

This feels like two different teams on two different trajectories, even if Tampa Bay beat a not-so-good team in the Falcons last week and the Bills lost to what looks like the AFC's best team in the Patriots. While last week's level of competition was on the opposite end of the spectrum, both games still had legitimate takeaways to factor in.

One of those is that the Bills can't run the ball and the other is that December Tom Brady is ready for action. Josh Allen also isn't as bulletproof as he was last year - outside of the Chiefs, he hasn't shown that he can win a big game all by himself just yet. The Bucs defense is getting healthier each week and had its best game of the year since Week 7 against the Bears, so it's tough to see Allen dominating to the point where he can lead the Bills to victory if the Bills can't run in this game. And in case you didn't know: Tampa Bay's run defense is really good.

And if it comes down to December Tom vs. a hot-and-cold Allen, I'm taking December Tom all day long. The Bucs win big this weekend and show the rest of the NFL that they're ready for another late-season run.

Mike Evans has a big day, catching 100+ yards worth of passes and at least one touchdown.

Jason Beede (8-2): Buccaneers 30, Bills 27

Did not submit a pick for Week 12 or Week 13

This matchup is perhaps the Bucs' toughest test remaining on their regular-season schedule. The Bills are a legit team in the AFC but have struggled as of recent, losing three of their last five after opening the season 5-2 overall.

With that in mind, it's a good thing this game is taking place in sunny Tampa Bay. The temperature on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium is expected to be in the lower-80s compared to the Sunday "high" of 44 in Buffalo. Sure, Bucs quarterback Tom Brady spent the majority of his career up north but that can't be said for the rest of the team.

I have a good feeling Bucs running back Leonard Fournette will have himself a big afternoon on Sunday, finding the endzone at least twice. And that's why I have Tampa Bay just escaping this week en route to their fourth straight game as the postseason quickly approaches.

