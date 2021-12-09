Buccaneers vs. Bills Thursday Injury Report: Dean, Gholston Upgraded

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buffalo Bills have revealed their second injury reports of Week 14 ahead of their Sunday matchup at Raymond James Stadium. You can find each report and analysis for both below.

The Buccaneers' injury report updated the statuses of two players, both for the better. Starting cornerback Jamel Dean (concussion) and starting defensive lineman William Gholston (wrist/knee) were upgraded from their Wednesday did-not-participate listings, as Dean was a full participant and Gholston participated in a limited fashion in Thursday's practice.

Head coach Bruce Arians said on Monday that Dean appeared to be in good shape and that the team was hopeful he'd clear NFL concussion protocols before Sunday;'s game. He certainly appears to be on track to suit up. Gholston's status, meanwhile, will be worth monitoring when the Buccaneers return to practice on Friday.

Meanwhile, starting center Ryan Jensen (ankle) did not practice for the second day in a row, increasing the likelihood that he will not play against Buffalo. Tampa Bay could turn to left guard Ali Marpet to fill in at center with depth lineman Nick Leverett stepping up at guard, or could opt to play either Leverett or rookie Robert Hainsey at center if Jensen isn't available.

Safety Jordan Whitehead (calf) did not practice for the second day in a row, either, and is seemingly on pace to miss his second consecutive game as he recovers from the injury. Andrew Adams started in Whitehead's place against Atlanta in Week 13.

Marpet (abdomen) and nose tackle Vita Vea (knee) were limited on both Wednesday and Thursday as both continue to nurse injuries suffered in recent weeks. However, both players took the field against Atlanta despite their injuries and, barring any setbacks, should be available against the Bills.

Starting returner/receiver Jaelon Darden (concussion) also practiced fully for the second day in a row, indicating that he should return to play against Buffalo after being sidelined in Week 13.

While Tampa Bay upgraded the status of two players, two Bills contributors went in the opposite direction as defensive tackle Star Lotulelei (toe) and tight end Tommy Sweeney (hip) were downgraded from limited participation on Wednesday to not participating on Thursday. This puts each player's chances at playing on Sunday in doubt compared to yesterday's report, and losing Lotulelei, a starter on the Bills' defensive front, would particularly sting against the Buccaneers' explosive offense.

Starting defensive tackle Ed Oliver (chest) was also added to the report on Thursday and was limited in practice, joining fellow limited contributors in fullback Reggie Gilliam (ankle) and defensive end Efe Obada (hip).

