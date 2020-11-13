SI.com
AllBucs
HomeNewsFront Office
Search

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Leftwich Expected to be a Top First-Time HC Candidate

Zach Goodall

Some teams, such as the 6-2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, have NFL playoff aspirations at this point in the 2020 season.

Some don't, and instead are looking to the future with the idea of changing that. In some instances, that could require a new head coach to lead the team. The Houston Texans and Atlanta Falcons, for example, are on the prowl, looking for new leaders-of-men after respectively relieving coaches Bill O'Brien and Dan Quinn of their duties in early October.

Teams such as the Texans and Falcons are already well underway in their latest head coaching search, with teams such as the New York Jets, Jacksonville Jaguars, and others reasonably expected to be in a similar position by the end of the year.

With that, Bucs offensive and defensive coordinator, Byron Leftwich and Todd Bowles, have already earned hype as candidates for head coaching roles this offseason. Bowles has prior head coaching experience paired with the league's No. 4 total defense, so his candidacy makes a lot of sense.

Leftwich, however, is a young up-and-comer in this industry who could receive looks for a head coaching role for the first time, as shared by NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero.

The 10-year NFL veteran quarterback was once a backup in Pittsburgh under Bruce Arians, who hired Leftwich as QB coach in Arizona in 2017 and brought him along to Tampa last year. Leftwich, 40, had an uninspiring stint as the interim OC for a doomed Cardinals team two years ago under Arians' successor, Steve Wilks. But Arians trusted Leftwich enough to make him the play-caller with the Bucs. Leftwich has shown he can manage a room with veterans such as Carson Palmer and Tom Brady, who's more than two years older than his OC and made a point on Wednesday to tweet that he loves Leftwich. Last week's blowout loss to the Saints notwithstanding, it'd be a surprise if Leftwich doesn't have interview requests this cycle.

Leftwich has just four years of coaching experience, but as Pelissero points out, 10 years of NFL quarterback play under his belt with the Jaguars, Falcons, Buccaneers, and Pittsburgh Steelers. Pittsburgh was where he and Bucs head coach Bruce Arians first connected, as Arians coached Leftwich in 2008 and from 2010-11.

Arians discussed Leftwich's progression as an offensive coordinator and the idea of him, and Bowles, taking head coaching jobs elsewhere in late October.

"I thought he did a heck of a job with the offense last year – numbers wise," Arians said of Leftwich. "Bringing in Tom [Brady] has been totally different. He and Tom have a great relationship. Byron’s done a heck of a job. I love his patience with the running game right now and setting up those chunk plays in the passing game. I think he’s done a heck of a job with our offense.

“We’ve got guys ready to take their place just in case that happens. Hopefully, we go all the way and they both get jobs."

Sure, the Bucs are coming off of their worst performance this year, on both sides of the ball but particularly offensively, as Tampa Bay was able to score just three points. However, owning the league's No. 9 scoring offense on the season, experience coaching arguably the greatest quarterback of all time, and Arians' reference should land Leftwich a couple of interviews, at least.

THANKS FOR READING ALL BUCS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tampa Bay vs. Carolina Thursday Injury Report: Carlton Davis Limited

Check out the latest injury report ahead of Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers.

Zach Goodall

Tampa Bay vs. Carolina: Wednesday Injury Report

The Wednesday injury report ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Sunday road contest against the Carolina Panthers has been released.

Zach Goodall

Jensen Nominated by Buccaneers for NFL Salute to Service Award

For the second straight year, Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen has been nominated for NFL Salute to Service Award.

Jason Beede

McCaffrey Not Expected to Play vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Although he seeks a second opinion, Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is expected to be sidelined against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Zach Goodall

Brown Plays More Than Expected in Debut With Bucs

Antonio Brown caught five passes for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night against the New Orleans Saints.

Jason Beede

Could Colin Kaepernick Back Up Tom Brady in Tampa Bay?

With the NFL reversing course on peaceful protests, could the Bucs bring in Kaepernick as their backup quarterback?

Luke Easterling

by

Reversegrip

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2020 NFL Draft Live Blog, Day 2

Live updates for Bucs fans throughout Day 2 of the 2020 NFL Draft.

J. Kanno

by

SI Draft Tracker

Bruce Arians Called Multiple NFL Teams to Sell Them on Jameis Winston

Tampa Bay head coach is trying to help his former QB land his next NFL job.

Luke Easterling

by

Footballfan55

After NFL's New Statement, Will Colin Kaepernick Finally Return?

The league responded to a strong statement from the players, but will it lead to Kaepernick's return?

Luke Easterling

by

hockeyrick

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2020 NFL Draft Live Blog

Live updates for Bucs fans throughout the 2020 NFL Draft.

J. Kanno

by

SI Draft Tracker