Bucs' Davis, Cappa Lead Positions in Pro Bowl Fan Voting

With two weeks of fan voting remaining, two Tampa Bay Buccaneers have acquired the most votes at their position among NFC players in right guard Alex Cappa and cornerback Carlton Davis III. Cappa has tallied 51,455 votes as of Dec. 2 at 8:00 A.M., while Davis has accrued 45,387 votes.

Cleveland Browns left guard Joel Bitonio joins Cappa, leading the guard position for the AFC with 86,981 votes. Along with Davis, Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard (AFC) has recorded 66,004 votes.

Davis had been one of the NFL's best man coverage cornerbacks in the NFL through the first eight games of the year, allowing a completion on 51% of his 51 targets. The last four games have been a bit of a different story, however, giving up a completion percentage of 78.8% on 33 targets, notably struggling against Kansas City's Tyreek Hill earlier in the game this past Sunday.

The third-year corner has recorded 53 tackles, including three for loss, four interceptions, and a league-leading 16 defended passes in 2020.

Cappa, another third-year player, has started all 12 games for the Buccaneers this season, allowing 22 quarterback pressures all year and just under two per game, playing inside of rookie right tackle Tristan Wirfs.

Below, you can find voting details from the NFL communications office. 88 players will be selected to the 2021 Pro Bowl based on a consensus, equally weighted vote between fans, players, and coaches.