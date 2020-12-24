NewsFront Office
Search

Carlton Davis Ruled a Game-Time Decision Ahead of Buccaneers vs. Lions

The latest on the injury front for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Author:
Publish date:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians has ruled cornerback Carlton Davis III as a game-time decision for the Bucs’ Saturday afternoon game against the Detroit Lions.

Davis, who has been dealing with a groin injury in which he suffered against the Atlanta Falcons this past Sunday, did not participate in Tampa Bay‘s Tuesday or Wednesday practices this week.

The third year cornerback out of Auburn has emerged as one of Tampa Bay’s best defenders this season. In 14 games, Davis has rallied 68 tackles, with three tackles for loss, four interceptions, and 18 defended passes.

Davis was not named to the 2021 Pro Bowl, despite leading his position in the fan vote for some time.

Although Davis doesn’t have a great outlook ahead of Saturday’s game, safety Antoine Winfield Jr. was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice and was also seen participating in Thursday’s practice, after being sidelined on Tuesday with a shoulder injury.

USATSI_15021415 (1)
News

Davis Ruled a ‘Game-Time Decision’ Ahead of Buccaneers vs. Lions

USATSI_15340933_168388329_lowres (1)
News

Lions' Darrell Bevell Won't Coach vs. Buccaneers on Saturday

USATSI_15304875_168388329_lowres (1)
Front Office

Where Does Cornerback Fit in With the Bucs Needs This Offseason?

USATSI_15340813_168388329_lowres
News

Three Keys to the Game for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Detroit Lions

USATSI_15340803_168388329_lowres (1)
News

Bucs LB Devin White Named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

USATSI_14779513_168388329_lowres (1)
News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Waive Safety Justin Evans

USATSI_15248863 (1)
News

Bucs Injury Update: Smith at 'Full Speed', Jones 'Doubtful' vs. Lions

USATSI_15116980_168388329_lowres (1)
News

49ers Sign QB Josh Rosen From Buccaneers Practice Squad

USATSI_15340445_168388329_lowres (1)
News

Analysis: The Inconsistencies of the Buccaneers Running Back Room