Davis Ruled a ‘Game-Time Decision’ Ahead of Buccaneers vs. Lions

The latest on the injury front for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians has ruled cornerback Carlton Davis III as a game-time decision for the Bucs’ Saturday afternoon game against the Detroit Lions.

Davis, who has been dealing with a groin injury in which he suffered against the Atlanta Falcons this past Sunday, did not participate in Tampa Bay‘s Tuesday or Wednesday practices this week.

The third year cornerback out of Auburn has emerged as one of Tampa Bay’s best defenders this season. In 14 games, Davis has rallied 68 tackles, with three tackles for loss, four interceptions, and 18 defended passes.

Davis was not named to the 2021 Pro Bowl, despite leading his position in the fan vote for some time.

Although Davis doesn’t have a great outlook ahead of Saturday’s game, safety Antoine Winfield Jr. was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice and was also seen participating in Thursday’s practice, after being sidelined on Tuesday with a shoulder injury.