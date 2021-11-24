Buccaneers Open CB Carlton Davis III's Injured Reserve Practice Window

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have opened the 21-day practice window for starting cornerback Carlton Davis III, which opens up the opportunity for Davis to be activated from the injured reserve over the next three weeks, the team announced.

Davis went on the injured reserve following Tampa Bay's Week 4 victory over the New England Patriots, as he suffered a quadriceps injury in that matchup. Davis had compiled 15 tackles, an interception, and five defended passes across the first four games of the season before going down with his wound.

A superb man-coverage defender, Davis allowed 59.1% of his 22 targets to be completed to start the year and gave up a completion percentage of 62% across 121 targets in 2020.

The fourth-year cornerback's imminent return to the lineup will be welcomed warmly as the Bucs have dealt with injuries at the cornerback position almost weekly halfway through the 2021 season.

Davis can be activated from the injured reserve at any time over the next three weeks now that has practice window has been opened. The Bucs activated fellow cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting from the injured reserve on Monday before Week 11's contest with the New York Giants, and receiver Scotty Miller was activated on Tuesday.

Additionally, the Bucs have signed wide receiver John Hurst to their practice squad after fellow receiver and returner Jaydon Mickens was signed off the squad by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Tuesday.

