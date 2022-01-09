Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers: Inactive Lists

As the kickoff for the regular-season finale between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers approaches, the two teams released their respective inactive lists.

The Bucs received good news prior to the game starting as center Ryan Jensen didn't appear on the inactive list. Jensen, who is dealing with a shoulder injury, appeared on Friday's injury report as questionable but he'll be ready to play.

Tampa Bay had already ruled five players out on Friday. Those five are outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett (knee), who also moved to the reserve/COVID-19 list, outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder), running back Ronald Jones (ankle), cornerback Rashard Robinson (groin), and wide receiver Justin Watson (quad).

Meanwhile, running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn, who was dealing with a rib injury, is active. As if punter Bradley Pinion, who missed the last two weeks.

Here's a look at the full inactive list for the Bucs vs. the Panthers:

RB Ronald Jones

G Nick Leverett

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul

CB Rashard Robinson

CB Richard Sherman

QB Kyle Trask

WR Justin Watson

Jones, Pierre-Paul, Robinson, Sherman, and Watson are out due to injury, the team said.

Meanwhile, here's a look at the full inactive list for the Panthers vs. the Bucs:

QB P.J. Walker

S Jeremy Chinn

S Sean Chandler

LB Kamal Martin

DE Jacob Tuioti-Mariner

DE Azur Kamara

G John Miller

