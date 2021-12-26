Buccaneers at Panthers Inactive Lists: Tampa Bay Officially Down 7 Starters

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers enter Bank of America Stadium on Sunday down seven starters due to injuries, three of which have already landed on the injured reserve this week while another four are on the weekly inactive list.

You can find the Buccaneers and Panthers inactive lists below.

Buccaneers inactives

WR Mike Evans

S Antoine Winfield Jr.

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul

P Bradley Pinion

CB Pierre Desir

QB Kyle Trask

After losing wide receiver Chris Godwin, running back Leonard Fournette and linebacker Lavonte David to the injured reserve earlier this week, fellow starters in receiver Mike Evans (hamstring), safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (foot), outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder) and punter Bradley Pinion (right hip) won't suit up on Sunday.

Expect Antonio Brown and Mike Edwards, fresh off of their three-game suspensions, to step into large roles immediately in order to fill in for Godwin and Evans at receiver and Winfield at safety respectively. Rookie Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, who has played very well in a rotational role this year, will step in for Pierre-Paul while practice squad punter Sterling Hofrichter will replace Pinion.

Panthers inactives

QB P.J. Walker

LB Kamal Martin

DE Frank Herron

DT Phil Hoskins

LT Cameron Erving

DE Darryl Johnson

Unlike the Buccaneers, the Panthers are pretty healthy across their starting lineup. The only starter on the inactive list is left tackle Cameron Erving, who is recovering from a calf injury. The remainder of the Panthers' inactive list is filled with injured backups and healthy scratches.

The biggest news of the day is that star wide receiver DJ Moore, who has been nursing a hamstring injury, is active and will play on Sunday.

