Buccaneers vs. Panthers: Picks, Predictions and Takes

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-4) have a chance to rebound from their most brutal loss of the season this Sunday, on the road against the struggling Carolina Panthers (5-9). It won't be an easy feat, however, as the Bucs lost three starters to the injured reserve this week and another two have been ruled out for the game.

Still, the Buccaneers are considered 9.5-point favorites over the Panthers, per Sports Illustrated Sportsbook, and the over/under has been set at 43 points. You can find AllBucs picks and predictions for the matchup below.

Zach Goodall (10-4): Buccaneers 24, Panthers 16

Under normal circumstances, I'd view this game as a bounce-back opportunity for the Tom Brady-led Bucs. However, there's aren't normal circumstances. The Buccaneers will be without five starters, at least, this Sunday in Carolina including Brady's three top-targeted pass-catchers - one being the team's leading rusher - in Chris Godwin, Mike Evans and Leonard Fournette. Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. and linebacker Lavonte David won't be available, either.

In which case, as the Panthers have fallen off quite a bit from a hot start to their season, I believe this game will be too close for comfort and the Buccaneers will look, albeit much better than they did last Sunday vs. New Orleans, like a pretender once again instead of a contender.

Cam Newton won't find much success through the air this weekend, but I believe he extends his rushing touchdown streak to six games with one on Sunday and sets Carolina up with some field goals to make this a one-score game.

Even with a depleted roster, though, the Buccaneers will find a way to win via Ronald Jones II, in my opinion. As the team's starting running back, I envision Jones posting two touchdowns of his own against the Panthers' middling rushing defense.

Evan Winter (9-5): Buccaneers 33, Panthers 20

The Buccaneers are hurting, but Carolina is so dysfunctional at quarterback that the Bucs should win this game regardless of their injuries.

It’s all about the trenches in this one. The Bucs offensive line has to rebound from last week and that will be challenging considering Carolina’s pass rush, but the Bucs have the pieces to get it done. If Carolina can’t get pressure on Brady, then it doesn’t matter who’s playing receiver or running back: the Bucs offense will find success and score points.

This will be close early, but Tampa Bay eventually runs away with it in the end like both meetings last year.

Jason Beede (9-2): Buccaneers 35, Panthers 14

Did not submit picks for Week 12-13, 15

Tom Brady badly needs to get back on track and this is a great opportunity to beat up on a bad team in Carolina.

Even though the Bucs will be without Chris Godwin and Mike Evans, I have a good feeling recievers like Tyler Johnson and Breshad Perriman, if he is activated in time from the COVID-19 list, will be able to step up this week. Of course, Brady will likely connect with Rob Gronkowski.

While Carolina has a relatively strong defense including the No. 2 passing defense, the Panthers won't be able to do enough on offense to battle with the Bucs on Sunday. These two teams meet twice in the final three weeks, which is perfect timing for Tampa Bay to ramp up heading into the playoffs.

